Timothy Olyphant Says Walton Goggins Hated One Thing About His Justified Character

When it comes to neo-Westerns, you won't find a rivalry as intense or captivating as what played out over six seasons on "Justified." Timothy Olyphant's U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens spent most of the series clashing with his childhood friend-turned-criminal, Boyd Crowder, played by the effortlessly charismatic Walton Goggins (currently "Fallout's" secret weapon). These two immersed themselves in their roles to the point things got a tad heated near the show's end, becoming experts at pushing each other's buttons. But according to Olyphant, there was one thing that Goggins couldn't stand about his character.

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Olyphant reflected on one scene from Season 3's "The Gunfighter" where Givens questioned Boyd on the whereabouts of some stolen money, to which Goggins' character replies that he'd prefer to be in Mexico. "Boyd, I've been to Mexico, I don't think you'd like it," Givens advises. Why not? Well, because, as Givens adds, "there are a lot of Mexicans." It's a small moment, but the line was an intentional jab by Olyphant at his co-star.

"The thing about the 'you wouldn't like it, there's a lot of Mexicans down there,' was something I added just to f*** with Walt," Olyphant revealed, "because I know he personally hates that his character had this racist past." But while Olyphant threw these spontaneous jabs at his co-star, there was one detail in creating Crowder that put Goggins at ease — Boyd wasn't actually a racist, after all.