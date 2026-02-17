Why George Cooper's Young Sheldon Funeral Episode Didn't Air As Planned

"Young Sheldon" might have been one of the most light-hearted sitcoms in recent memory, but that doesn't mean every episode had to be filled with wall-to-wall with humor. That's what the creators of the show discovered when they tackled their most devastating episode of the show's seven season run: the funeral for their dearly departed father, George Cooper Sr., played by Lance Barber. Although George's death had been foretold on "The Big Bang Theory," that didn't make this parting any easier for the cast and crew of "Young Sheldon."

As originally shot, the show's penultimate episode, "Funeral," was full of all the trademark jokes and humor that had made "Young Sheldon" so popular. However, when executive producer and co-showrunner Steven Holland sat down in the editing room, it became clear that it had a problem: the jokes felt incongruous with the emotions the characters would be feeling in this moment.

"I think what we found was that there were some jokes and some lighter moments that were shot that, going into the edit, started to feel a little tone deaf," Holland told TVLine when the episode premiered. "It felt like, 'This family is grieving, and maybe we don't need make a silly joke at this moment.'" This revelation allowed the show to tackle George's funeral with all the seriousness that the moment deserved, not skipping out on any of the tough stages of grief that followed.