Kathy Griffin's Second Seinfeld Appearance Was Based On A Hilarious True Story

Comedian and actress Kathy Griffin appeared on NBC's beloved sitcom "Seinfeld" twice between 1996 and 1998. She first showed up in Season 7, Episode 17, "The Doll," as Sally Weaver — the sassy college roommate of Heidi Swedberg's Susan Ross, who appeared throughout Seasons 4 and 7 — before reprising the role in Season 9, Episode 13, "The Cartoon." In that later episode, Weaver is encouraged by Jerry Seinfeld to keep pursuing stand-up comedy, even as people repeatedly tell her that she stinks. Instead of quitting, she leans into the criticism and builds new material about how awful Seinfeld is (famously dubbing her act "Jerry Seinfeld, the Devil"), a move that launches her comedy career and turns her into a star. What makes the storyline especially memorable is that it was rooted in a real experience from Griffin's own career.

As it turns out, that storyline closely mirrors how Griffin landed the gig in real life. While appearing on "The Skinny Confidential" podcast, she revealed that during her very first TV special, she told a story about Seinfeld that he saw and found funny — so funny, in fact, that he thought it'd make a great storyline for the series. As Griffin explained, "He actually, to his credit, thought it was funny. He didn't clutch his pearls and go, 'Oh, how dare you? I'm a star.' So they wrote the second episode where my character becomes a stand-up comic whose whole act is making fun of Jerry Seinfeld. And that was amazing."