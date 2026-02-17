Here's How Much Of Rick And Morty Is Really Improvised

In Season 1 of "Rick and Morty," when the episode "Rixty Minutes" saw Rick Sanchez introducing his grandson to interdimensional cable, the duo commented that the strange shows they were watching had "an almost improvisational tone." The line was a sly wink to the fact that the snippets of TV shows from other dimensions seen in that episode were indeed improvised, as were many elements of "Rick and Morty" early on. While "Rick and Morty" once involved sizeable doses of improvised dialogue, things have changed.

When "Rick and Morty" began, the two title characters were voiced by series' co-creator Justin Roiland. In 2023, Roiland was fired from the series in light of allegations of domestic abuse. Without Roiland's involvement, two new voice actors, Ian Cardoni and Harry Belden, were cast as Rick and Morty, respectively. The casting of two actors who are not involved in the writing of the show has predictably changed the once fairly loose relationship between the performances and the scripts. In more recent seasons, less of the series is improvised than fans might think.

