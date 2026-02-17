Henry Winkler Had To Fight To Save One Of The Fonz's Perfect Happy Days Moments

For the generation that grew up with "Happy Days," Henry Winkler's the Fonz was the embodiment of cool. The sitcom, which aired in the 1970s and '80s, was set in 1950s Milwaukee and followed the Cunningham family. The Fonz, or Fonzie (real name Arthur Fonzarelli), was a smooth-talking greaser and, eventually, the Cunninghams' tenant. Initially introduced as a supporting character, Winkler's Fonzie became the breakout star of "Happy Days" and was given top billing as of the show's second season.

Discussing his time on "Happy Days" on the "Media Path" podcast, Winkler revealed that some of the Fonz's catchphrases were his own creation. He also said he never demanded anything, except for one alteration to a Christmas episode. "In the first year [or] the second year, there's a scene at the dinner table and they asked me to say grace," Winkler said, recalling the iconic moment. "And the show was being run by a man named Bill, who was very religious," he added. It's not clear whether this was in reference to producer William Bickley or the episode's writer Bill Idelson.

"I understood from the Fonz's point of view of talking to God. And so I said I grace, I went 'Hey, God? Whoa,'" said Winkler. "In that 'whoa,' I said 'thank you' and 'I'm grateful' and I argued –- I had to literally stop the filming for a minute -– and argue my case, because he wanted me to say a paragraph ... and I thought it all went into 'Hey, God? Whoa.'"