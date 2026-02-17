Better Call Saul's Rhea Seehorn Starred In A Failed Sitcom Pilot Connected To Veep

For many viewers, the full extent of Rhea Seehorn's talent wasn't evident until "Better Call Saul" first aired in 2015. Sure, she had been working steadily for a long time before that, but conflicted lawyer Kim Wexler was her first truly high-profile role — an opportunity that she took to the tune of two Primetime Emmy nominations and TVLine's Performer of the Year nod in 2022.

As Seehorn's effortless comedic timing in her more lighthearted scenes with Jimmy "Saul Goodman" McGill (Bob Odenkirk) suggests, she comes from a sitcom background. Her most notable role on that front is on Whitney Cummings' NBC sitcom "Whitney," where she played major character Roxanne Harris for two seasons. In fact, had things played out differently, she might have had her breakthrough role on a comedy show years before "Better Call Saul," too.

In 2007, Seehorn starred in a TV movie called "The Thick of It." It was intended to be the pilot episode for a U.S. remake of Armando Iannucci's British sitcom of the same name, which featured future "Doctor Who" star Peter Capaldi as potty-mouthed political enforcer Malcolm Tucker. The experiment turned out to be a failure, and the series was never picked up, but it led to a far more successful take on political comedy; Iannucci went on to create HBO's celebrated "Veep," which features Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Selina Meyer, its foul-mouthed main character, and also (initially) focuses on the sidelines of top politics.