Robert Duvall, Godfather And Apocalypse Now Star, Dead At 95

Hollywood legend Robert Duvall, best known for his work in films such as "The Godfather" and "Apocalypse Now," died Sunday at the age of 95.

Duvall's wife, Luciana, announced his passing on Facebook, writing: "Yesterday we said goodbye to my beloved husband, cherished friend, and one of the greatest actors of our time. Bob passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by love and comfort.

"To the world, he was an Academy Award-winning actor, a director, a storyteller. To me, he was simply everything," her statement continued. "His passion for his craft was matched only by his deep love for characters, a great meal, and holding court. For each of his many roles, Bob gave everything to his characters and to the truth of the human spirit they represented. In doing so, he leaves something lasting and unforgettable to us all. Thank you for the years of support you showed Bob and for giving us this time and privacy to celebrate the memories he leaves behind."

Duvall received numerous major accolades over the course of his career. In 1980, he earned a BAFTA Award for his supporting turn as Lieutenant Colonel William "Bill" Kilgore in "Apocalypse Now." Four years later, in 1984, he won the Academy Award for Best Actor for his performance in "Tender Mercies." His four Golden Globe wins came in 1980 for "Apocalypse Now," 1984 for "Tender Mercies," 1990 for the CBS miniseries "Lonesome Dove," and 1993 for the HBO film "Stalin." In 1999, he received a Screen Actors Guild Award for his supporting performance in "A Civil Action." In 2007, he earned two Primetime Emmy Awards — for Lead Actor and as an executive producer — for the AMC miniseries "Broken Trail."

For many moviegoers, Duvall's defining role was Tom Hagen, the Corleone family's consigliere in 1972's "The Godfather," a performance that earned him his first Oscar nomination in 1973. He is also remembered for his roles as Boo Radley in 1962's "To Kill a Mockingbird," and Frank Hackett in 1976's "Network."

But Duvall got his start on television, appearing in episodes of 1960s classics such as "Alfred Hitchcock Presents," "The Defenders," "The F.B.I.," "The Fugitive," "The Mod Squad," "Naked City," "The Outer Limits," "Route 66," "Shane," "The Twilight Zone," "The Untouchables," and "The Virginian." He later co-starred in the 1970 film "M*A*S*H" as Major Frank Burns, and in the 1990 theatrical adaptation of Margaret Atwood's "The Handmaid's Tale" as the Commander — two titles that would go on to become cultural touchstones again through their subsequent small-screen incarnations.