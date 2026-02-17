Why Andor's Original Five-Season Plan Was Canceled

Across 24 episodes of the Disney+ "Star Wars" series "Andor," audiences got to experience thrilling escapes, political intrigue, and explosive battles. But as hard as it might be to imagine, the original vision for the show was even more ambitious because creator Tony Gilroy had originally planned to have not just two seasons of the show, but five.

The first season of "Andor" takes place five years before we meet Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) in "Rogue One," and the original plan was for each season of the show to cover the remaining four years until we arrived at the events of "Rogue One."

This incredibly ambitious plan sounded great on paper, but they quickly realized their biggest hurdle wasn't the story but their own mortality. Gilroy recounted to SFX Magazine that they were "halfway through shooting Season 1, coming through COVID" when "the monumental size of the show, the effort, and everything else was just dawning on us."

Producing something so grand is no easy feat, and that's when Gilroy realized their original five-season plan was physically impossible. "We realized that I didn't have enough calories to do it, and Diego's face couldn't take the timing because it just takes too long to make it."

By the time they were filming Season 1 of "Andor," Luna was already 6 years older than he was in "Rogue One," and so even if Gilroy and the LucasFilm team had the stamina to bring such a monumental series to life, Luna would have ended it over a decade older than in his spry take on Cassian in the original film. For a series that gets so much dramatic power out of its connection to that film, this meant Gilroy had no choice but to radically reshape his vision for the show.