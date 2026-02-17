Superstore's Cloud 9 Has Shown Up In More Sitcoms Than You Think

There's nothing more American than a big-box chain store like Cloud 9, the home base for the NBC sitcom "Superstore." Whereas other workplace sitcoms like "The Office" and "Parks and Recreation" focus on white collar workers, "Superstore" put the spotlight on the minimum wage workers who keep our shelves stocked and their many delightful customers.

But it's not just the cast of "Superstore" who walk the aisles of this big-box chain, as Cloud 9 has appeared in more sitcoms than you might think. Like the time Mindy Kaling's character was traveling through Texas on Hulu's "The Mindy Project" and stopped by Cloud 9 to pick up some supplies. Meanwhile "Good Girls" on NBC had its characters visit a local Cloud 9. Lastly, Cloud 9 makes a "blink-or-you'll-miss-it" cameo on "Kenan," also on NBC, with a pair of Cloud 9 shopping bags appearing in Kenan's daughter's bedroom.

None of these appearances featured any of the characters from "Superstore" itself because they aren't actually crossovers. Rather, these Cloud 9 locations are placed in as Easter eggs, appearing in these fictional worlds just as there are countless Wal-Marts and Targets in reality.