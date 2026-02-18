How Liam Hemsworth Reacted To Netflix's Offer To Replace Henry Cavill In The Witcher

One of the most tumultuous recasting news items in recent years — on the fantasy TV series front, at least — arrived in 2022 when "The Witcher" announced that Liam Hemsworth would replace Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia. Because of this, "The Witcher" Season 4 featured an effectively "reborn" Geralt.

Hemsworth spoke about the situation in an exclusive interview with Entertainment Weekly. "It came out of nowhere," he said, recalling the offer to play Geralt. "I was as surprised as anyone."

Fans online were less than thrilled about the recasting news, and through no fault of his own, Hemsworth caught plenty of strays in the discussions that followed. However, the actor had the tools to ignore the ruckus and focus on his work (possibly due to being the brother of Marvel Cinematic Universe superstar Chris Hemsworth, and therefore a veteran of dealing with drive-by comparisons). "There was quite a bit of noise and I had to put that aside," said Hemsworth. "It started to become a distraction. I dealt with that sort of thing in the past a lot and, you know, at the end of the day, I love making movies and I love telling stories and acting. I just don't want any of that to affect my way of telling the story that I'm trying to tell. I jumped off social media and the internet most of last year."