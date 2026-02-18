How The Gilligan's Island Creatives Felt About Negative Reviews

As beloved as "Gilligan's Island" (which had one of the greatest theme songs of all time) was during its 1964 to 1967 run, and as ubiquitous as it became in syndication, the show went through significant trouble when it first started. Dissatisfied with the pilot, CBS refused to air it. When it did finally make it to air, the critics were far from impressed.

To be sure, "Gilligan's Island" was charming nonsense — a 98 episode-long farce that embraced its absurdity and mined it for broad comedy that proved popular with mass audiences. It also featured one of the most endearingly dumb TV characters ever in Bob Denver's Gilligan, but much like the show itself, there was an undeniable charm to his silliness. However, trying to sell that silliness proved difficult, with creator Sherwood Schwartz telling the Archive of American Television (via Entertainment Weekly) that his agent thought he had lost it when he pitched the series. "Sherwood, you're out of your f*****' mind," came the response to Schwartz's pitch. "Who the hell is gonna watch the same goddamn seven people on the same goddamn island every week?" As it turns out, a lot of people.

Speaking to the Muncie Evening Press (via MeTV), Schwartz revealed that the "Gilligan's Island" pilot was tested with three separate audiences. "The people on the street liked it. They couldn't be wrong," Schwartz explained. "I had the conviction it would be a hit. How? It's my business to know what people want."