5 Best Nathan Fillion TV Shows, Ranked
Through years of hard work and some well-earned cult reputation, Nathan Fillion has slowly broken through as one of the most recognizable faces in the business. A particularly charming actor throughout his career, Fillion has amassed a number of great TV roles over his 30-plus years in the acting game, from comparatively obscure secrets to big shows with wide appeal — and of course, that one fan favorite sci-fi series so many think of when they hear his name.
Happy to work in a wide variety of projects, Fillion's affable presence can elevate just about any show he's on, whether it's a quick cameo as Guy "Green Lantern" Gardner on "Peacemaker" Season 2 or a multi-season starring role in a major procedural. But which shows give you the most Fillion bang for your buck? To determine this, let's rank five of the best TV series that feature the actor in a major role.
5. Drive (2007)
There's a certain charm to a story that features a group of wildly different characters partaking in a mysterious high-stakes race. The Fox action drama "Drive" presents a comparatively realistic version of this premise with its wildly illegal race across the U.S. The show focuses on the various challenges such a race presents as the drivers — some of whom are coerced into participating — navigate toward their next mysterious destination.
Nathan Fillion's Alex Tully is forced into the race by people who seem to have kidnapped his ex-wife. He soon partners with a strange woman called Corinna Wiles (Kristin Lehman, "Motive"). Other desperate racers include Wendy Patrakas (Melanie Lynskey, "Yellowjackets"), Violet Trimble (Emma Stone, in her last major TV role before 2018's "Maniac"), Ivy Chitty (Taryn Manning, "Orange Is the New Black"), and many others.
Much like "Firefly," "Drive" is a Nathan Fillion show that ended well before its time. Despite its alluring premise and solid cast, the show struggled to find viewers and was pulled off Fox's regular schedule after a mere two weeks. Only six episodes (and an unaired pilot) exist, which are well worth watching if you get the chance, not to mention fully on brand considering his "Firefly" legacy.
4. A Series of Unfortunate Events (2017-2019)
Netflix's "A Series of Unfortunate Events" is a charming and stylish adaptation of Lemony Snicket's ever-so-ominous YA book series. It also happens to star Neil Patrick Harris as series uber-villain Count Olaf, so it's only natural that his "Dr. Horrible's Sing-Along Blog" sparring partner Nathan Fillion joins him before long.
Fillion does precisely this in the show's Season 2 as Jacques Snicket, the dashing brother of narrator Lemony Snicket (Patrick Warburton) and a noted member of the show's central secret organization V.F.D. – specifically, its benevolent branch. Jacques is an important character throughout the season, appearing in all of its 10 episodes in some capacity. Still, apart from a very small handful of characters, no one on "A Series of Unfortunate Events" sticks around for too long. As such, while the show is great and Fillion is good in his role, there's only so high on this list that a merely recurring role can take him.
3. The Rookie (2018-present)
ABC's "The Rookie" weaponizes Nathan Fillion's ability to project youthful charm even as he ages. As John Nolan, a 40something who's inspired to switch careers into law enforcement, he's the epitome of an underdog who can nevertheless subvert expectations.
Placed in a training group for people who are essentially half his age, few people expect Nolan to make it onto the force, and multiple people are extremely vocal about this. However, Nolan's dedication, life experience, and common sense prove detractors wrong time and time again. A decisive, long-running win in the big book of Nathan Fillion roles, Nolan is a figure who not only changes his own life — he works every day to be a force of positive change for the entire LAPD.
With "The Rookie" Season 8 set to premiere in 2026, Nolan and the rest of the gang will return for more adventures. As luck would have it, the season will also tie the series with Fillion's current longest-running show to date.
2. Castle (2009-2016)
Another role that could have been an abject failure in less charismatic hands is Nathan Fillion's performance as the titular character of "Castle." Fillion's mystery writer Richard Castle is a rascal of a man who manages to insert himself into actual police investigations for a combination of professional research and personal pleasure. His makeshift partner, Detective Kate Beckett (Stana Katic, "Absentia"), is unsurprisingly less than excited when she has to babysit an author, but Castle's untrained and unconventional approach to the cases they're dealing with soon turns out to be highly effective. As such, he gets to stick around as a consultant of sorts.
"Castle" is a very by-the-book project as Fillion's work goes. The combination of a male wild card character and a hardline female investigator is time-tested procedural fodder that can only really move in one direction, but the show manages to make it seem fresh. Fillion and Katic are great at selling the main duo's slowly developing chemistry, and the show's various murder mysteries are as entertaining as the characters' extracurricular activities.
Unfortunately, "Castle" didn't receive the "beautiful send-off" Fillion hoped for, and the show was canceled after Season 8. Still, the show's lengthy run and positive reviews are ample proof of its allure, and it's easy to see "Castle" as a pivotal show in Fillion's illustrious career.
1. Firefly (2002)
After multiple lengthy tenures on popular shows, it's frankly incredible that a show that ran for a single season over two decades ago is still Nathan Fillion's quintessential work. Yet, it was a "Firefly" reunion when Summer Glau joined Fillion on "Castle," and the pair — who played River Tam and Captain Mal Reynolds on the show, respectively — are far from the only ones who can't seem to get out of the show's shadow. When Jewel Staite (Kaylee Frye on "Firefly") joined Alan Tudyk (who played Hoban "Wash" Washburne) on "Resident Alien," the situation was framed in much the same way.
There are several reasons for that. "Firefly," a charming sci-fi Western that was just hitting its stride, was canceled after a single season. But it has since become a cult favorite that's beloved by its Browncoat fandom and its actors alike, to the point that the "Firefly" 10-year reunion at the 2012 Comic-Con had several cast members openly weeping. During that reunion, Fillion credited the show with giving him the first true chance to show his leading man chops. "'Firefly' was a lot of firsts for me," he said. "'He's good, but we don't know if he can carry a show' — that's what I got a lot. Joss Whedon gave me the best character I've ever played."
If a show happens to be very good and Fillion himself is on record stating that Mal Reynolds is his most crucial role, does it matter that said show only had one season? It does not, and with that, "Firefly" is peerless among all Nathan Fillion TV shows.