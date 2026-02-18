5 Best Nathan Fillion TV Shows, Ranked

There's a certain charm to a story that features a group of wildly different characters partaking in a mysterious high-stakes race. The Fox action drama "Drive" presents a comparatively realistic version of this premise with its wildly illegal race across the U.S. The show focuses on the various challenges such a race presents as the drivers — some of whom are coerced into participating — navigate toward their next mysterious destination.

Nathan Fillion's Alex Tully is forced into the race by people who seem to have kidnapped his ex-wife. He soon partners with a strange woman called Corinna Wiles (Kristin Lehman, "Motive"). Other desperate racers include Wendy Patrakas (Melanie Lynskey, "Yellowjackets"), Violet Trimble (Emma Stone, in her last major TV role before 2018's "Maniac"), Ivy Chitty (Taryn Manning, "Orange Is the New Black"), and many others.

Much like "Firefly," "Drive" is a Nathan Fillion show that ended well before its time. Despite its alluring premise and solid cast, the show struggled to find viewers and was pulled off Fox's regular schedule after a mere two weeks. Only six episodes (and an unaired pilot) exist, which are well worth watching if you get the chance, not to mention fully on brand considering his "Firefly" legacy.