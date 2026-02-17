Tell Me Lies To End With Season 3 Finale, Series Creator Reveals — Read Her Statement

Lucy and Stephen have officially told their last lies.

Ahead of the Season 3 finale release, "Tell Me Lies" creator Meaghan Oppenheimer announced on Monday night that the show will not be returning for Season 4. Instead, the Season 3 closer — releasing on Hulu at midnight ET on Tuesday — will serve as the series finale.

"After three amazing seasons of 'Tell Me Lies,' tonight's episode will be the series finale," Oppenheimer wrote in an Instagram post. "This was always the ending my writing team and I had in mind, and we are insanely proud of it. Your incredible response to this season inspired us to explore whether there was another organic way to continue the story, but ultimately we felt it had reached its natural conclusion.

"My main goal has always been to protect the quality of the show and give you the best experience I can give you," she continued. "And so, while it is bittersweet to leave something that has been such a happy experience, I am very grateful that we are able to tell a complete story with an intentional ending — a privilege very few shows get. Thank you for loving our show. We are excited to bring you more stories in the near future."

Based on Carola Lovering's 2018 novel, "Tell Me Lies" first premiered in September 2022 and centered on the toxic (but intoxicating) romance between Lucy Albright (Grace Van Patten) and Stephen DeMarco (Jackson White), a saga that unfolded both in the present day and through flashbacks of their relationship at Baird College eight years earlier.

During the third (and now final) season, Lucy and Stephen rekindled their tumultuous relationship in time for spring semester at Baird, but past indiscretions hindered their best intentions for things to go smoothly this time. Meanwhile, the disastrous repercussions from the previous year forced Lucy and Stephen's friends to face their own destructive behaviors.

"Tell Me Lies" also starred Cat Missal as Bree, Spencer House as Wrigley, Sonia Mena as Pippa, Branden Cook as Evan, Alicia Crowder as Diana, and Costa D'Angelo as Alex. Tom Ellis ("Lucifer") joined the cast as Baird professor Oliver in Season 2 and recurred throughout the third season.

Your thoughts on "Tell Me Lies" coming to an end? Drop 'em in a comment below.