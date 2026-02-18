Malcolm In The Middle's Hal Was Written Differently Until Bryan Cranston Showed Up

One of the most popular sitcoms of the early 2000s, Linwood Boomer's Fox comedy "Malcolm in the Middle" was also the first truly successful series to feature Bryan Cranston in a starring role. Cranston famously played the central family's father, Hal, who is often just as likely to indulge in absurd antics as his own children.

Cranston, of course, went on to explore a very different career path by playing Walter White on Vince Gilligan's crime drama "Breaking Bad" — but still, the memorable and goofy Hal is a significant role in Cranston's résumé. Interestingly, this might not have been the case if the actor himself hadn't taken agency, ultimately shaping a better version of the character than Boomer had originally written. In an interview with the Independent, the "Malcolm in the Middle" creator described the impact Cranston had on Hal.

"I didn't write [the role] correctly. Bryan's take was so much better," Boomer said. "I originally envisioned this incredibly remote, almost ghostly presence. Bryan's take was someone who was always building a rocket ship in his head. Instead of being this actively disengaged person, he was just busy thinking of other things. It was completely different and so much funnier, while still functioning the same way."