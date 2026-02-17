Miley Cyrus Returning For Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special — Get Disney+ Release Date

Miley Cyrus is going back to where it all began: Disney+ has set a Tuesday, March 24 premiere date for the "Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special," arriving exactly 20 years after the Disney Channel debut that made her a star.

The special will be filmed in front of a live studio audience and feature an in-depth interview with Cyrus, hosted by "Call Her Daddy" podcaster Alex Cooper.

Disney says the conversation "will offer an intimate look at the creation of one of pop culture's most iconic characters and the lasting impact the show and character have had on fans around the world," adding that, "with heartfelt nostalgia and fresh perspective, Cyrus will revisit the moments, music, and memories that defined an era." Viewers will also be treated to "never-before-seen archival footage, while some of the most memorable sets from 'Hannah Montana' are brought back to life — including the Stewart family living room and the legendary Hannah Montana closet."

And if that's not enough, the press release teases "some familiar notes" will "find their way back into the spotlight," hinting Cyrus may perform any number of "Hannah Montana" classics — including the theme song "The Best of Both Worlds."

Disney

"'Hannah Montana' will always be a part of who I am," Cyrus said in a statement. "What started as a TV show became a shared experience that shaped my life and the lives of so many fans, and I'll always be thankful for that connection. The fact that it still means so much to people all these years later is something I'm very proud of. This 'Hannahversary' is my way of celebrating and thanking the fans who've stood by me for 20 years."

Added Disney Branded Television president Ayo Davis: "'Hannah Montana' opened the door for so many fans to dream big, sing loud, and embrace every side of themselves, which is why its legacy continues to shine across generations. Partnering with Miley on this special is a dream, and we want it to be a love letter to the fans, who remain as passionate today as they were when the series debuted almost 20 years ago."

Disney also notes that starting Thursday, February 19, Disney+ will offer a non-stop stream of "Hannah Montana," "Hannah Montana: The Movie," and "Hannah Montana and Miley Cyrus: The Best of Both Worlds Concert."

No word yet on whether Cyrus will be joined by any of her former co-stars, including Emily Osment (Lilly Truscott), Mitchel Musso (Oliver Oken), Jason Earles (Jackson Stewart), and Billy Ray Cyrus (Robbie Stewart). Will you be tuning in?