A Marvel Actor Starred In The Short-Lived Golden Girls Sequel Series
"The Golden Girls" is one of those TV sitcoms that has only become more warmly regarded with time. However, some younger viewers might not realize that "The Golden Girls" favorite Rose Nylund (Betty White) and some of her friends had another series.
Viewers grew to love the weekly hijinks that unfolded around "The Golden Girls" kitchen table from 1985 to 1992. But after that, it was time for a change. The series finale, "One Flew Out of the Cuckoo's Nest," saw Bea Arthur depart as Dorothy Zbornak married Lucas Hollingsworth (played by Leslie Nielsen) and moved to Atlanta.
Now, that was great Dorothy — her "Golden Girls" arc was complete. But, for Rose, Sophia (Estelle Getty), and Blanche (Rue McClanahan), the journey went on a bit longer with "The Golden Palace." The sequel series began airing on CBS in September 1992. "The Golden Palace" directly followed the "The Golden Girls'" series finale, with the remaining trio embarking on a new adventure. They sold their house in Miami and invested in a hotel that they had to run with the help of the two remaining staff there.
Don Cheadle, now known for his Marvel roles, joined the cast as hotel manager Roland Wilson, while Cheech Marin played chef Chuy Castillos.
Don Cheadle got his big TV break in The Golden Palace
Unfortunately for Cheech Marin and Don Cheadle, the spinoff never matched the viewership of "The Golden Girls" and was canceled after one season.
When Betty White passed away a few years ago, Cheadle remembered his time on "The Golden Palace" and praised the actress for helping launch his career. On X, formerly known as Twitter, (via Deadline) the Marvel star said, "betty was the best of the best. when we were shooting scenes together it was difficult for the DP to get the lighting right between my chocolate and betty's white! she was either a ghost or i was the shadow. i came on set one day and betty had darkened her make up/hair a bit in an attempt to accommodate for it. nobody asked her to do it. and that's just one small example of her overflowing generosity."
"The Golden Palace" serves as an interesting snapshot of "Golden Girls" history and an early chapter in the career of a future Marvel star.