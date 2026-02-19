A Marvel Actor Starred In The Short-Lived Golden Girls Sequel Series

"The Golden Girls" is one of those TV sitcoms that has only become more warmly regarded with time. However, some younger viewers might not realize that "The Golden Girls" favorite Rose Nylund (Betty White) and some of her friends had another series.

Viewers grew to love the weekly hijinks that unfolded around "The Golden Girls" kitchen table from 1985 to 1992. But after that, it was time for a change. The series finale, "One Flew Out of the Cuckoo's Nest," saw Bea Arthur depart as Dorothy Zbornak married Lucas Hollingsworth (played by Leslie Nielsen) and moved to Atlanta.

Now, that was great Dorothy — her "Golden Girls" arc was complete. But, for Rose, Sophia (Estelle Getty), and Blanche (Rue McClanahan), the journey went on a bit longer with "The Golden Palace." The sequel series began airing on CBS in September 1992. "The Golden Palace" directly followed the "The Golden Girls'" series finale, with the remaining trio embarking on a new adventure. They sold their house in Miami and invested in a hotel that they had to run with the help of the two remaining staff there.

Don Cheadle, now known for his Marvel roles, joined the cast as hotel manager Roland Wilson, while Cheech Marin played chef Chuy Castillos.