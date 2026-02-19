An Emmy And Oscar-Winning Superstar Blew Their Game Of Thrones Audition
If an actor is fortunate enough to catch big breaks and talented enough to make the most of them, they may reach a point in their career where they're effectively too good to fail. When two-time Academy Award and one-time Emmy winner Mahershala Ali auditioned for HBO's "Game of Thrones," he was not there yet.
The wildly popular fantasy drama and the "True Detective" Season 3 star seemed like a solid combination on paper, but as Ali admitted during a 2017 appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" his audition for the show wasn't exactly one for the ages — thanks to a very specific furniture mishap.
"I think my audition guaranteed that I wasn't almost on 'Game of Thrones,'" the star said. "I'd gone in for this casting director before. I felt like I had two other wonky auditions with her, but I was really prepared this time around. Totally off book. Had all my lines memorized and had this whole thing worked out with this chair."
He continued, "I was working on doing all these power moves and stances and whatnot, had my stuff all worked out, and then I go for the audition, and I walk in there to the HBO offices, and there are these two stools [roughly three feet] high in the air, with no back behind them. So I'm kind of sitting there, feet halfway off the ground, a little bit stiff during the audition, and she goes, 'Wow, you've got to loosen that up. That was really stiff. That was a problem.'"
The role Ali was auditioning for went to another well-known actor
As he was relaying the story, Ali revealed to Kimmel which specific role the actor auditioned for. "It was for this merchant," he said. "Do you remember that merchant that gets locked in a safe?"
The character in question is the duplicitous Qarth merchant Xaro Xhoan Daxos, whose "Game of Thrones" arc takes place in Season 2. Xaro Xhoan Daxos might not be a very major "Game of Thrones" character, but the actor who did land the role has done quite well since then. Nonso Anozie was already a seasoned acting veteran when he was cast for "Game of Thrones." After the show, his star has continued to shine brighter. His prominent TV work after the HBO show includes main roles in the Netflix fantasy series "Sweet Tooth" and in the CBS mystery drama "Zoo." He also appeared as supporting characters Gorian Shard in the "Star Wars" show "The Mandalorian" and Ola Obisanya on the Apple TV+ hit sports dramedy "Ted Lasso."