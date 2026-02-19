An Emmy And Oscar-Winning Superstar Blew Their Game Of Thrones Audition

If an actor is fortunate enough to catch big breaks and talented enough to make the most of them, they may reach a point in their career where they're effectively too good to fail. When two-time Academy Award and one-time Emmy winner Mahershala Ali auditioned for HBO's "Game of Thrones," he was not there yet.

The wildly popular fantasy drama and the "True Detective" Season 3 star seemed like a solid combination on paper, but as Ali admitted during a 2017 appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" his audition for the show wasn't exactly one for the ages — thanks to a very specific furniture mishap.

"I think my audition guaranteed that I wasn't almost on 'Game of Thrones,'" the star said. "I'd gone in for this casting director before. I felt like I had two other wonky auditions with her, but I was really prepared this time around. Totally off book. Had all my lines memorized and had this whole thing worked out with this chair."

He continued, "I was working on doing all these power moves and stances and whatnot, had my stuff all worked out, and then I go for the audition, and I walk in there to the HBO offices, and there are these two stools [roughly three feet] high in the air, with no back behind them. So I'm kind of sitting there, feet halfway off the ground, a little bit stiff during the audition, and she goes, 'Wow, you've got to loosen that up. That was really stiff. That was a problem.'"