Why Larry David Didn't Want To Act In Seinfeld

No one is better at playing Larry David than Larry David, so why didn't Larry David play his stand-in George Costanza on NBC's "Seinfeld"? The answer, to David, is obvious: "I suppose on paper I'm a real actor, but not in my head," he told the New York Post. In fact, he said that he was initially inspired to become a comedian because he was such a "bad actor" that it felt like the only viable path for him.

While working the comedy scene in New York City, David became close friends with Jerry Seinfeld, and the two began developing a sitcom based on their own lives. In a "Pioneers of Television" interview, Seinfeld credited David with shaping what the show should and shouldn't do. "He really helped structure the whole thing," said Seinfeld. "And then when we got to the dialogue of the scenes, he and I would just talk, and we would write it down."

While Jerry went on to play a version of himself on the series, David stayed behind the scenes. Seinfeld said they never seriously discussed David acting on the show because "at the time, he wasn't really interested in acting." That might have been for the best, considering how difficult it was for Seinfeld to serve as the lead actor and a co-showrunner. "Running a show is a big job," he said. "If we were both on stage all day, it would have been impossible." Instead, the two split up responsibilities, with David taking control of the writing staff and production team as the brains of the operation while Jerry served as the series' smiling face.