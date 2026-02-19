All 6 Marvel Netflix TV Shows Ranked

What should have felt like a made-for-streaming iteration of "The Avengers" was ultimately lackluster by comparison to Earth's Mightiest Heroes. All that hard work of sticking with four different heroes spread across five seasons of television should've paid off. Unfortunately, no matter how cool it was seeing the MCU's street-level heroes uniting in "The Defenders," it just wasn't enough. What we ended up with was a dull and drawn-out story that took too long to get our gang of do-gooders together. This alone was an impressive feat for the wrong reason, given that it only lasted eight episodes.

It might be a team effort on the surface, but it doesn't take a blind man with heightened senses to see that almost all the attention is on "Daredevil" and the fallout from its second season (with some "Iron Fist" lore peppered in for good measure). As a result, the focus on the titular team never feels evenly split and becomes even more prominent when you consider who they're uniting to fight. Sigourney Weaver as Alexandra, the leader of the Hand, is a soulless, one-dimensional threat that doesn't cause enough of a stir compared to some of the other villains that the Defenders have faced on their own.

With Krysten Ritter returning as Jessica Jones in "Daredevil: Born Again" Season 2, who knows who else from this briefly slung together team could return as well. We just hope it's better than what we got the first time around.