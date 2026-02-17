Fox Sets Spring Schedule With Doc And Best Medicine Finales, The Floor Premiere, And More
Two of Fox's top doctors will be scrubbing out in back-to-back weeks this spring.
Fox has unveiled their spring schedule with premiere dates and season finales, TVLine has learned, and the Molly Parker-led "Doc" will wrap up its second season Tuesday, April 14 at 9 pm, with new medical dramedy "Best Medicine," starring Josh Charles, ending its freshman run a week earlier on April 7 at 8 pm. Both shows are still awaiting word on a possible renewal, but TVLine's handy-dandy Renewal Scorecard has both as "a safe bet" to return.
Fellow freshman series "Memory of a Killer," starring Patrick Dempsey — which is also awaiting renewal news — will air its season finale Monday, April 6 at 9 pm.
Fox will also debut a number of new and returning shows this spring, including the Rob Lowe game show "The Floor," which returns for Season 5 on Wednesday, April 8 at 8 pm with a special two-hour premiere. Plus, the three-part event series "The Faithful: Women of the Bible," which boasts a cast featuring Minnie Driver and Jeffrey Donovan, premieres Sunday, March 22 at 8 pm.
Check out Fox's full spring schedule
SUNDAY, MARCH 22
8 pm "The Faithful: Women of the Bible"
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 25
9 pm "Fear Factor: House of Fear" season finale
THURSDAY, MARCH 26
8 pm 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 1
8 pm "The Masked Singer" season finale
MONDAY, APRIL 6
8 pm "Extracted" season finale
9 pm "Memory of a Killer" season finale
TUESDAY, APRIL 7
8 pm "Best Medicine" season finale
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 8
8 pm "The Floor" Season 5 premiere
SUNDAY, APRIL 12
8:30 pm "Universal Basic Guys" season finale
MONDAY, APRIL 13
8 pm "The 1% Club" Season 2 premiere
9 pm "The Quiz with Balls" Season 3 premiere
TUESDAY, APRIL 14
9 pm "Doc" season finale
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 15
8 pm "MasterChef" Season 16 premiere
9 pm "The Floor" time slot premiere
SUNDAY, APRIL 19
9 pm "Krapopolis" season finale
TUESDAY, APRIL 21
8 pm "Farmer Wants a Wife" Season 4 premiere
9 pm "Running Wild with Bear Grylls" network premiere
THURSDAY, APRIL 23
9 pm "Animal Control" season finale
9:30 pm "Going Dutch" season finale
SUNDAY, MAY 17
8 pm "Family Guy" season finale
8:30 pm "Bob's Burgers" season finale
THURSDAY, MAY 21
8 pm "Next Level Chef" season finale