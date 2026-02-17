Fox Sets Spring Schedule With Doc And Best Medicine Finales, The Floor Premiere, And More

Two of Fox's top doctors will be scrubbing out in back-to-back weeks this spring.

Fox has unveiled their spring schedule with premiere dates and season finales, TVLine has learned, and the Molly Parker-led "Doc" will wrap up its second season Tuesday, April 14 at 9 pm, with new medical dramedy "Best Medicine," starring Josh Charles, ending its freshman run a week earlier on April 7 at 8 pm. Both shows are still awaiting word on a possible renewal, but TVLine's handy-dandy Renewal Scorecard has both as "a safe bet" to return.

Fellow freshman series "Memory of a Killer," starring Patrick Dempsey — which is also awaiting renewal news — will air its season finale Monday, April 6 at 9 pm.

Fox will also debut a number of new and returning shows this spring, including the Rob Lowe game show "The Floor," which returns for Season 5 on Wednesday, April 8 at 8 pm with a special two-hour premiere. Plus, the three-part event series "The Faithful: Women of the Bible," which boasts a cast featuring Minnie Driver and Jeffrey Donovan, premieres Sunday, March 22 at 8 pm.