Emily Deschanel To Star As Criminal Profiler In NBC Pilot

Another "Bones" star has lined up a major new TV gig: Emily Deschanel has been cast in an untitled NBC pilot from Dean Georgaris ("Quantum Leap," "The Brave") and John Fox, TVLine has confirmed.

Deschanel will play "trailblazing psychologist" Georgia Ryan, who is based on real-life profiler and author Dr. Ann Burgess. Per the official character description: "Her groundbreaking methodology focuses on the victims rather than the traditional perpetrator-centered approaches," and Ryan and her team work with the FBI to solve crimes.

Sound a little familiar? Deschanel played forensic anthropologist Dr. Temperance Brennan for all 12 seasons of Fox's "Bones," opposite David Boreanaz's Seeley Booth, a special agent with the FBI. Ironically, Boreanaz recently nabbed the lead role in the pilot for NBC's reboot of "The Rockford Files."

In addition to "Bones," Deschanel's TV credits include "Devil in Ohio," "Animal Kingdom," "The Rookie," and "Drunk History," as well as voice work on "The Simpsons," "American Dad," and "BoJack Horseman."

Does Deschanel's potential new series sound like something you'd like to watch? Let us know in the comments.