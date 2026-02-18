Scrubs Review: ABC Revival Taps Into What Made The Early Seasons Special Without Coasting On Nostalgia

That brings me to "Scrubs" Season 10 — or, as ABC is contractually obligated to refer to it, "Scrubs (2026)" Season 1, which kicks off Wednesday, February 25 (at 8/7c). I've seen the first four episodes — roughly half of the nine-episode order — and the series returns to Sacred Heart as if the hospital were never torn down and that med school detour never happened. More importantly, it feels like "Scrubs" again — and for all the reasons Season 9 didn't work, Season 10 does.

First and foremost, this revival is about J.D., not a new generation of interns. And unlike most sequel series, which coast on nostalgia, these episodes don't play like a greatest hits compilation (though I wouldn't mind if Turk broke out his "Poison" dance at some point). ABC has been hammering viewers with a promo in which Turk throws out his back while he and J.D. attempt their first eagle in years. It happens early in the pilot, and it serves as a clear signal that this revival isn't pretending these characters have been frozen in amber since we last saw them 16 years ago. They still look spectacular, but they've aged considerably, and that reality becomes the entry point into this more mature version of the show.

J.D. and Turk haven't worked together since J.D.'s initial departure from Sacred Heart in Season 8. That separation means J.D. may not be fully prepared for the ways time has weathered his best friend. Time has also taken its toll on Dr. Cox, whose old-school teaching methods no longer pass muster with human resources head Sibby, played by franchise newcomer (and all-around great comedian) Vanessa Bayer. Robert Maschio's The Todd is also back, still the same high-fiving pervert you remember — just more self-aware.

Making the characters more conscious of their crude behavior and folding that awareness into the storytelling works to the show's benefit. Times have changed, particularly around gender politics, and smart writers can walk that line without neutering the characters. Under OG "Scrubs" writer Aseem Batra — whom viewers may also remember as "fun-size intern" Josephine, and who now serves as showrunner — this revival proves they can.

But the main reason these new episodes work is that they don't erase J.D.'s growth the way Season 9 did. His distance from friends like Turk and Carla, the evolution of his relationship with Elliot, and his time away from Sacred Heart are baked into the present-day version of our perpetually daydreaming protagonist, especially in his interactions with the interns. Zach Braff strikes just the right balance between the in-over-his-head J.D. we knew and loved, and a man who has shed some of the naiveté of the original run.

Without giving anything away, Episode 2 features a moment when the old J.D. would have run straight to Dr. Cox for guidance. Instead, he realizes he no longer needs his mentor in the same way he once did. That's the moment that made me genuinely excited for what comes next.

As for the rest of the legacy cast, Donald Faison is particularly great in the pilot when J.D. confronts Turk about a gnarly case of burnout. Sarah Chalke's gift for physical comedy remains fully intact, but it's when Elliot wades into more emotional territory in Episodes 2 and 3 that she truly shines. She and Faison share one of my favorite scenes in Episode 2 — second only to a moment between Braff and John C. McGinley in the pilot. There's also a particularly savage Dr. Cox rant aimed at one of the newbies that serves as a reminder that McGinley is one of the best to ever do it.

Judy Reyes has slightly less to do — she was effectively moonlighting on the revival, which shot in Vancouver, while still committed to her series-regular role on ABC's "High Potential," which films in Los Angeles — but Carla is a warm and welcome presence in the first and third episodes. (Hearing her call J.D. "Bambi" again gave me goosebumps.) Phill Lewis is also back as Hooch — because "Hooch is crazy," and no one was ever going to tell that man to leave.