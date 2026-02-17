Is The Bear Ending? Jamie Lee Curtis Hints At A Season 5 Wrap-Up

"The Bear" is about to close its doors, according to a key cast member.

Jamie Lee Curtis, who won an Emmy for playing mom Donna on the Hulu culinary dramedy, posted on Instagram what sounds like a farewell to her character and the show, implying that "The Bear" will end with its upcoming Season 5. (TVLine has reached out to producers FX for comment.)

"FINISHED STRONG!" Curtis wrote. "Surrounded by an extraordinary crew and group of writers and producers and scene partners on the show that Chris Storer created, completing the story of this extraordinary family that we have all fallen in love with. Got to finish it out with my baby Berzatto bear," she concluded, adding the handle of co-star Abby Elliott, who plays her daughter Natalie.

Curtis may just be saying goodbye to her character Donna, but her phrase "completing the story of this extraordinary family" seems to indicate that the Berzattos' saga — which includes Donna's son Carmy, played by Jeremy Allen White — is about to wrap up altogether.

"The Bear" was renewed for Season 5 last July, with a premiere expected later this year. (No premiere date has been set.) White stars as chef Carmy, with Ayo Edebiri as his fellow chef Sydney and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as host Richie. Season 4 debuted last June, with all 10 episodes dropping at once. (Read our finale recap here.)

Should "The Bear" wrap up after one more year? Or would you like to see it continue? Give us your thoughts in a comment below.