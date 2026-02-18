What To Watch Wednesday: Dove Cameron's Erotic Thriller, Fox Remembers James Van Der Beek, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Wednesday: Dove Cameron headlines Prime Video's "56 Days," Fox pays tribute to James Van Der Beek, and NBC's Winter Olympics coverage continues.
Showtimes for February 18, 2026
56 Days
Series premiere: Based on Catherine Ryan Howard's novel, the thriller stars Dove Cameron and Avan Jogia as a couple whose whirlwind romance is reexamined after homicide investigators discover a body in his apartment.
Beast Games
The remaining players battle in a game of wits and social strategy to determine the final six; one player's big secret is threatened to be exposed.
Being Gordon Ramsay
The six-part docuseries follows the celebrity chef as he juggles family life, global empire, and his biggest launch yet.
Cross
Two vigilantes meet in a Florida hotel room, and plans are hatched to exact justice; when their connection endangers both their lives, an impossible decision is made: only one can live.
Hijack
To avoid further disaster, Sam must work with an unlikely ally; the enemy closes in on Marsha as Zahra and Daniel fear they’ve reached a dead end.
Love Is Blind
The engaged couples continue their honeymoon adventures as they try to figure out whether love truly is blind.
School Spirits
Simon's fate grows more perilous; Maddie confronts a powerful adversary whose dangerous secrets might be the only key to saving him.
Shrinking
Gaby invites Jimmy to speak to her class; when Derek ends up in the hospital, Liz has issues with their son; Paul has an important realization.
Ten Pound Poms
Season 2 premiere: Kate comes to terms with her impulsive decision; the Roberts family adjusts to life with a newborn and looks for new opportunities to fulfill their dreams down under.
Wild Boys: Strangers in Town
In the two-part docuseries, a mystery unfolds when two young men emerge from the forests of British Columbia claiming to have been raised entirely off the grid.
House of Payne
Calvin must come to terms with his breakup from Laura; Calvin encourages Malik to remain committed to their workouts.
The Real Full Monty
The network re-airs the 2024 special in tribute to the late James Van Der Beek, who was battling colorectal cancer at the time. The event brought together a group of male celebrities to raise awareness about early detection, testing, and ongoing cancer research.
Winter Olympic Games
Primetime coverage includes cross-country skiing (Women's Team Sprint Final), snowboarding (Men's Slopestyle Final), alpine skiing (Women's Slalom Run 1 and Final Run), and aerials (Women's Final).
Assisted Living
Anastasia is conflicted about continuing her walks with Reginald due to his memory loss; Jeremy is warned about a new DA on the case who plans to throw the book at the young robbers.
The Beauty
A desperate family is forced to make a difficult decision.
Cheap A$$ Beach Houses
Season 1 finale: A road-weary family is ready to park their camper for good; they explore everything from seaside empty lots to building their own dream beach base.
Sistas
Some will have to leave what they know to stay with what they want, while others are forced to stay when they just want to leave.
Southern Charm
After Madison has her baby, Austen can’t help but draw parallels between their lives; Molly tries to power through her open mic night; Shep invites the group to Mexico.