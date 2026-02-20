One Of The Internet's First Memes Was Immortalized On A Quirky Hit TV Show

In many ways, "Ally McBeal" is one of the most quintessentially 1990s TV shows, what with all the pantsuits, gender politics, and legal drama the buzzy Calista Flockhart vehicle can throw at you. Created by David E. Kelley, the Fox drama follows the titular lawyer as she navigates all the romantic and personal drama that eruptes within the walls of her Boston legal firm, Cage and Fish. In some ways, the series represents a turning point in culture, from the heydays of the 1990s to the interconnected world of the 2000s. And nowhere is that better encapsulated than in the story of the Dancing Baby, one of the internet's very first memes.

In 1995, Robert Lurye, an animator at VFX house Rhythm & Hues, picked up a freelance job to create various skins for a program of a dancing human skeleton. According to a Lurye interview with Vulture, he made "five or 10" of these skins, including "a weird purple alien," a chicken, and, of course, one dancing baby. When the program's creators realized "how disturbing it was" (via New York Times) to see a baby moving with such an unnatural rhythm, they set the dancing baby aside. Eventually, a LucasArts animator found the file on the company servers and uploaded the resulting animation to a CompuServe forum.

In an all too familiar story, the low-polygon dancing baby was passed from one e-mail address to another, and one of the first bona fide memes was born. But how did the baby dance its way onto "Ally McBeal"?