Survivor's Colby Donaldson On What Could've Happened Had Jerri Manthey Been Cast For Season 50

TVLINE | Who are you most excited to see back on the beach?

I think I'm excited to see a few people, one of whom's gotta be Coach, man. We were on opposite beaches on "Heroes vs. Villains," and I'm excited he's here. It's gonna be fun to hopefully get to play with him. Ozzy's another old schooler that I'm stoked to see is on the beach. That dude's a legend. I've never played with Ozzy. I don't know him, so I'm hoping there's a chance for us to align at some point or play the game together. Some of the new era players, Jonathan, Joe. Those two dudes I think I could get along with really well. I think they also have old souls, so I think it won't be completely far-fetched to think they might be willing to align with some of us old cats.

Then you have a couple of wild cards in the brand new Season 49 players, right? They're the ones no one knows anything about. They just finished their season, so it'll be interesting to see how they integrate with both the new era players, those who've had a chance to socialize outside the game and have built alliances prior to coming here, but also the old guard and the old school, and how they interact and engage with them.

TVLINE | Who do you think has to be the first person sent outta here?

As far as the first boot, we've got to see what shakes out. Meaning, when we hit the beach, you've got to expect the unexpected. This is Season 50. We know Probst and the team are gonna throw the kitchen sink at us, so you've got to be ready to pivot and then you've got to assess quickly. I don't know that we're gonna have a lot of time to determine and come up with a game plan on who we might want to get rid of, so I think you're gonna have to make some snap decisions. I think people like Angelina have a pretty big target. This guy Q has been pregaming like no one I've ever seen, and I don't think that's necessarily the smartest move. So I think the dude has put a target on himself just by the amount of pregaming he's been doing prior to coming out here. We'll see how that works for him in the game.

TVLINE | Anyone not here who you were fully expecting to see? Man, it's a bummer to be on Season 50 and not have a couple of the stalwarts like Boston Rob and Parvati, but man, how many times has Rob been on this thing, like five or something? Plus, he's won. So I talked to him months ago and he said, "Man, I'm not going back." He said, "I just don't have anything left to prove." I get it. That's true. At this point he doesn't have anything left to prove. He's in the pantheon of premiere players and he's never gonna leave that. So I don't know that he necessarily had the drive or motivation to come back out, but it would have been good to see him.

Another one, my nemesis Jerri Manthey. I would have loved to have seen her on the beach, not so we could duke it out, but I believe we would probably have aligned with one another had she been here.

TVLINE | Have you kept in touch with Jerri throughout the years?

No, I don't stay in touch with Jerri, but we buried the hatchet way back on Season 20 when we competed on "Heroes vs. Villains." It never aired on camera because it wasn't really part of the storyline. But we got along fine once the tribes merged. Jerri and I were fishing together every day. We were actually bringing back buckets of fish to the camp and to the tribe, but because things were copacetic and we were getting along as opposed to fighting one another like brother and sister that hate each other, it didn't really make for compelling TV. There's no doubt in my mind if she were here she would be an ally and we'd be able to work together, so it was kind of a bummer not seeing her back.

TVLINE | I'm curious if you keep in touch with Tina Wesson.

The crazy thing is all the friends I have and those that I remain in close contact with, Tina Wesson being one, my friend that I built for life based on the first time I played in Australia; Ethan Zohn, who became an incredible friend of mine after our time together in "All-Stars;" and then Tom Westman, from "Heroes vs. Villains." I would also throw Boston Rob in the mix as one of those close friends I stay in touch with — none of whom are on this beach, so I have literally no allies and no friends on the beach that I stay in touch with. But hey, that's the way the dice gets rolled.