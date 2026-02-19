What To Watch Thursday: The Night Agent Returns, Shawn Hatosy Scrubs Back Into The Pitt, And More
On TV this Thursday: "The Night Agent" is back on duty, women's figure skating concludes at the Olympics, and Shawn Hatosy scrubs back in on "The Pitt."
Gangs of London
A showdown between Elliot and Zeek leads to a shocking discovery — has Elliot been looking for answers in the wrong places?
The Night Agent
Season 3 premiere: Peter investigates a dark money network while avoiding its paid assassins, sending him on a collision course with a relentless journalist.
Star Trek: Starfleet Academy
During a school holiday, cadets return home and must choose between family expectations and dreams.
Descendants/ZOMBIES Worlds Collide: Concert Special
Starring Kylie Cantrall, Freya Skye, Malia Baker, Malachi Barton, Dara Reneé, Joshua Colley, and Mekonnen Knife, with guest performances by Meg Donnelly, Milo Manheim, Liamani Segura, and Rita Ora, the special offers exclusive backstage access, never-before-seen footage, and a front-row seat to an electrifying concert.
Murder in Glitterball City
In this documentary, the city of Louisville, Kentucky, known for its historic Victorian architecture and birthplace of the mirrored glitterball, proves to be an unlikely backdrop for a dark tale of murder.
Next Level Chef
This week's challenge gets spicy with some tasty tacos; disaster strikes for one chef who is too late to the taco party.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Rachel finally gets her wish at a Hamptons club; Kyle and Dorit put their problems aside; Boz and Sutton try to connect with Amanda; Erika and Sutton dine with Denise.
Scrabble
Players get down and dirty with words for a chance to win $10,000.
Winter Olympic Games
Primetime coverage includes figure skating (Women's Free Skate), speed skating (Men's 1500m), and aerials (Men's Final).
Ancient Aliens
Season 21 finale: From a stone circle in Turkey that challenges the timeline of human history to gigantic stone spheres in Bosnia and Egypt's most unusual tombs, could these monuments provide proof of extraterrestrial visitation?
Girl on the Run: The Hunt for America's Most Wanted Woman
The docuseries follows U.S. Marshals as they launch a nationwide manhunt after convicted double murderer Sarah Pender escapes from an Indiana maximum-security prison, racing to capture her before she disappears for good.
Love Story
Carolyn struggles to assimilate into John's world; John discovers a secret.
The Pitt
While Dana tends to a sexual assault victim, Abbot (returning guest star Shawn Hatosy) helps an officer injured in the field; Samira attempts to keep her uninsured patient in the ER.
The Traitors
With a place in the final at stake, emotions run high as friendships are tested to their limits; one faithful player goes down in flames.
Trivial Pursuit
A party clown attempts to juggle the six categories in hopes of winning $20,000.
The Valley: Persian Style
Following her beef with Sky, Golnesa decides to start her own jewelry line; Tanin enlists Reza's modeling skills to prep for her upcoming skincare event.
It Couldn't Happen Here
Season 3 premiere: When a young woman from a wealthy family is found dead in a river, suspicion falls on her well-connected husband.