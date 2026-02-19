WHAT TO WATCH TODAY

What To Watch Thursday: The Night Agent Returns, Shawn Hatosy Scrubs Back Into The Pitt, And More

By Claire Franken
Peter in the Night Agent Netflix

Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.

On TV this Thursday: "The Night Agent" is back on duty, women's figure skating concludes at the Olympics, and Shawn Hatosy scrubs back in on "The Pitt." 

Showtimes for February 19, 2026

ET

Gangs of London

AMC+

A showdown between Elliot and Zeek leads to a shocking discovery — has Elliot been looking for answers in the wrong places?

The Night Agent

Netflix 10-EPISODE BINGE

Season 3 premiere: Peter investigates a dark money network while avoiding its paid assassins, sending him on a collision course with a relentless journalist. 

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy

Paramount+

During a school holiday, cadets return home and must choose between family expectations and dreams.

ET

Descendants/ZOMBIES Worlds Collide: Concert Special

Disney Channel

Starring Kylie Cantrall, Freya Skye, Malia Baker, Malachi Barton, Dara Reneé, Joshua Colley, and Mekonnen Knife, with guest performances by Meg Donnelly, Milo Manheim, Liamani Segura, and Rita Ora, the special offers exclusive backstage access, never-before-seen footage, and a front-row seat to an electrifying concert.

ET

Murder in Glitterball City

HBO

In this documentary, the city of Louisville, Kentucky, known for its historic Victorian architecture and birthplace of the mirrored glitterball, proves to be an unlikely backdrop for a dark tale of murder.

Next Level Chef

Fox

This week's challenge gets spicy with some tasty tacos; disaster strikes for one chef who is too late to the taco party.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Bravo

Rachel finally gets her wish at a Hamptons club; Kyle and Dorit put their problems aside; Boz and Sutton try to connect with Amanda; Erika and Sutton dine with Denise.

Scrabble

The CW

Players get down and dirty with words for a chance to win $10,000.

Winter Olympic Games

NBC DAY 13

Primetime coverage includes figure skating (Women's Free Skate), speed skating (Men's 1500m), and aerials (Men's Final). 

ET

Ancient Aliens

History

Season 21 finale: From a stone circle in Turkey that challenges the timeline of human history to gigantic stone spheres in Bosnia and Egypt's most unusual tombs, could these monuments provide proof of extraterrestrial visitation?

Girl on the Run: The Hunt for America's Most Wanted Woman

Hulu

The docuseries follows U.S. Marshals as they launch a nationwide manhunt after convicted double murderer Sarah Pender escapes from an Indiana maximum-security prison, racing to capture her before she disappears for good.

Love Story

FX

Carolyn struggles to assimilate into John's world; John discovers a secret. 

The Pitt

HBO Max

While Dana tends to a sexual assault victim, Abbot (returning guest star Shawn Hatosy) helps an officer injured in the field; Samira attempts to keep her uninsured patient in the ER.

The Traitors

Peacock

With a place in the final at stake, emotions run high as friendships are tested to their limits; one faithful player goes down in flames.

Trivial Pursuit

The CW

A party clown attempts to juggle the six categories in hopes of winning $20,000.

The Valley: Persian Style

Bravo

Following her beef with Sky, Golnesa decides to start her own jewelry line; Tanin enlists Reza's modeling skills to prep for her upcoming skincare event.

ET

It Couldn't Happen Here

Sundance TV

Season 3 premiere: When a young woman from a wealthy family is found dead in a river, suspicion falls on her well-connected husband.

