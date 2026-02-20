What To Watch Friday: The Last Thing He Told Me Returns, The Nowhere Man Wraps, And More
On TV this Friday: "The Last Thing He Told Me" is back for Season 2, "The Nowhere Man" wraps Season 1, and "RuPaul's Drag Race" plays the Snatch Game.
Showtimes for February 20, 2026
Dead of Winter
Lost in a blizzard, a grief-stricken loner (Emma Thompson) makes a disturbing discovery when she stops for help at an isolated cabin.
Dreaming Whilst Black
Season 2 premiere: Kwabena searches for his first directing job but only comes across projects with the usual Black stereotypes.
The Last Thing He Told Me
Season 2 premiere: After five happy years in Los Angeles, Hannah and Bailey find themselves on the run from a familiar threat.
The Nowhere Man
Season 1 finale: Trapped in a dangerous setup, Lukas faces a life-or-death showdown; the lives of everyone he loves are at stake.
Strip Law
An uptight lawyer (voiced by Adam Scott) teams with a flashy Las Vegas magician to bring some pizzazz to the city's stupidest cases in this adult animated comedy.
Tehran
As Peterson gets closer to his goal, Tamar recruits an unlikely ally; Nissan confronts his past.
RuPaul's Drag Race
RuPaul throws the queens a curveball by giving Snatch Game a format twist; Brooke Shields guest-judges.
Winter Olympic Games
Primetime coverage includes biathlon (Men's 15km Mass Start), curling (Men's Bronze Medal Final, Women's Semifinals), and freestyle skiing (Women's Ski Cross Qualification and Final, Men's Freeski Halfpipe Final).
Neighbors
In suburban Indiana, Darrell's retirement bliss is thrown into disarray when Trever starts raising livestock on his grandmother's property; in Philadelphia, Jean's penchant for taking in stray cats encroaches on Marice's family life.
The BMF Documentary: Blowing Money Fast
Season 2 finale: As the empire collapses, the brothers face life sentences; years later, Terry reflects on their choices, redemption, and the lasting impact of BMF as he begins a new chapter.
Stumble
Having missed cheer camp, the team must submit a skills tape in order to qualify for Daytona.