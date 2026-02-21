Fran Drescher Says Studio Execs Regret Canceling Her Little-Remembered Sitcom

Speaking recently to People, Fran Drescher reflected on "Happily Divorced" and revealed that executives at TV Land had told her that they regretted canceling the sitcom.

"It's too bad that TV Land took 'Happily Divorced' off after only 36 episodes," Drescher said in the interview. She blamed the series' struggles on a "poor business model," saying, "I did point it out to them, but they didn't want to hear it. But ultimately, I was proved correct.

"Two years later, I ran into one of the executives," Drescher said. "They said, 'If it's any consolation, that's like the big regret at TV Land. That shouldn't have been canceled. That shouldn't have gone away. It was so good.'"

She continued, "If you have limited money, you can't pay for a series with the hopes that you'll be able to syndicate it or advance sell it before you start running out of money. This was a couple that still loved each other, but he's gay. It was going to take a little bit longer than 36 episodes to sell. Not to find the audience, because everybody loved it."

TVLine has reached out to TV Land for comment.