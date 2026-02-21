Grey's Anatomy Had A Few Absolutely Terrible Alternate Title Pitches

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

"Grey's Anatomy" has been around since 2005 and might well be the best Shonda Rhimes show even today. Still, a show's allure can hinge on many things, and one of them is a clever title.

The title "Grey's Anatomy" riffs on Henry Gray and Henry Vandyke Carter's 1858 medical book "Gray's Anatomy: The Anatomical Basis of Clinical Practice," and ties in with the name of main character Meredith Grey, so it certainly fits the bill. However, some of the early candidates for the show's title were considerably less inspired.

In Entertainment Weekly's exclusive excerpt of Lynette Rice's book "How to Save a Life: The Inside Story of Grey's Anatomy," several people discussed the title ideas that bounced around before the show started airing as "Grey's Anatomy." Kate Burton (who played Meredith's mother Dr. Ellis Grey) first heard about the show from her agent, who knew the project as "Surgeons." Writers Harry Werksman and Eric Buchman revealed that ABC president Stephen McPherson's dislike of the name "Grey's Anatomy" led to a temporary new title, "Complications."

Still, generic as those title ideas may be, the gold standard for bad "Grey's Anatomy" title pitches must be "Miss Diagnosis." Fortunately, this idea's life span was roughly the same as the time it took to speak it out loud. "I also remember someone in the room pitching — and it might have been me, I hope it wasn't me — somebody pitching the name 'Miss Diagnosis,'" Buchman said. "I'm pretty sure it was a joke. Shonda just outright hated that."