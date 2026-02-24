Why Rob Lowe Turned Down An Iconic Grey's Anatomy Character

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Patrick Dempsey's Derek "McDreamy" Shepherd was an important and prominent character on "Grey's Anatomy" throughout his tenure on the show. However, back when ABC and the makers of the medical drama were still figuring out the cast, the network pushed for a very different actor to take on the McDreamy role: none other than Brat Pack member Rob Lowe.

This, however, wasn't meant to be. Two medical dramas happened to be vying for Lowe's attention at the time, and he ended up turning down "Grey's Anatomy" in favor of taking the lead in the casino-themed CBS show "Dr. Vegas." In an exclusive excerpt of Lynette Rice's book, "How to Save a Life: The Inside Story of Grey's Anatomy," published in Entertainment Weekly, Lowe himself revealed that the reason behind the decision came down to a single good meeting and a simple gut feeling.

"The real, honest reason was [former CBS corporation chairman] Les Moonves' pitch to me," the actor said. "His personal pitch was amazing, and there was no pitch from ABC. ABC just never said anything. I just had a better meeting with CBS. The scripts were incomparable. The vibe around 'Dr. Vegas' was great. The script for 'Grey's Anatomy' was great. I went with the vibe over the script."