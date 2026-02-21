How Wesley Snipes Changed Jaleel White's Mind About Playing Family Matters' Myrtle

When "Family Matters" changed its core premise and elevated Steve Urkel from recurring comic foil to the show's primary focus, actor Jaleel White found himself busy playing not only Urkel but also members of his extended family. In various episodes, White essayed Urkel's suave alter ego, Stefan Urquelle, and two cousins: the streetwise Cornelius Eugene Urkel, and genteel Southern belle Myrtle May Urkel. The latter proved a fan favorite, but was also a thorn in White's side, and one which required some motivation to embrace the role.

Talking to Deseret News back in 1997, White explained his trepidation about putting on Myrtle's dress. He was a little uncomfortable about playing a woman on-screen, even on a broadly comedic show like "Family Matters," which has long been considered one of the best spin-off series ever made.

"Oh, the first time I did Myrtle, I hated it," White told the source. "Matter of fact, I did Myrtle when I was probably 14 years old and I cried in my dressing room all tape night ... After that, my father told them that we weren't going to do Myrtle anymore." White had another good reason to shy away from reprising Myrtle: "Come on, I was in seventh grade and I thought everybody was going to make fun of me or whatever at school." he said.

But White found the fortitude to don Myrtle's petticoats from the most unlikely place: Wesley Snipes. In fact, one could argue that the only reason that Myrtle Urkel returned at all was because of the "Blade" star.