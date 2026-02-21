How Wesley Snipes Changed Jaleel White's Mind About Playing Family Matters' Myrtle
When "Family Matters" changed its core premise and elevated Steve Urkel from recurring comic foil to the show's primary focus, actor Jaleel White found himself busy playing not only Urkel but also members of his extended family. In various episodes, White essayed Urkel's suave alter ego, Stefan Urquelle, and two cousins: the streetwise Cornelius Eugene Urkel, and genteel Southern belle Myrtle May Urkel. The latter proved a fan favorite, but was also a thorn in White's side, and one which required some motivation to embrace the role.
Talking to Deseret News back in 1997, White explained his trepidation about putting on Myrtle's dress. He was a little uncomfortable about playing a woman on-screen, even on a broadly comedic show like "Family Matters," which has long been considered one of the best spin-off series ever made.
"Oh, the first time I did Myrtle, I hated it," White told the source. "Matter of fact, I did Myrtle when I was probably 14 years old and I cried in my dressing room all tape night ... After that, my father told them that we weren't going to do Myrtle anymore." White had another good reason to shy away from reprising Myrtle: "Come on, I was in seventh grade and I thought everybody was going to make fun of me or whatever at school." he said.
But White found the fortitude to don Myrtle's petticoats from the most unlikely place: Wesley Snipes. In fact, one could argue that the only reason that Myrtle Urkel returned at all was because of the "Blade" star.
Wesley Snipes's part in Too Wong Foo helped sway Jaleel White
White's discomfort with the Myrtle character resulted in her being shelved, despite a lot of fan love. But about two years later, Jaleel White had a change of heart because of a popular Wesley Snipes movie from the time, which prompted him to speak with the show's executive producer — the late Dave Duclon.
"I took it upon myself and I just walked into Dave's office and told him, 'I think we should do Myrtle again,'" White recalled. "Because I had just seen 'To Wong Foo' with Wesley Snipes and Patrick Swayze and these guys who are considered ultimate hunks."
Snipes, Swayze, and John Leguizamo were widely praised for their performances in "To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar." All three actors were in drag throughout and it was a positive moment for each of their careers. If it worked for established movie actors, it could work for the "Family Matters" star.
Myrtle's triumphant return in Episode 6 of Season 7's episode "She's Back" was a hit with fans, despite White's earlier attitudes about the character. Since "Family Matters" left the air in 1998, White has reprised Urkel on several occasions, including the animated Christmas feature "Urkel Saves Santa: The Movie!" in 2023.