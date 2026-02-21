What To Watch Saturday: Shoresy Season 5, Timothée Chalamet/Matthew McCounaughey Town Hall, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Saturday: "Shoresy" Season 5 hits Hulu, Timothée Chalamet and Matthew McConaughey sit down for a CNN town hall, and Sarah Drew headlines "The Stars Between Us."
Showtimes for February 21, 2026
Shoresy
Season 5 premiere: Shoresy and the Bulldogs fight to protect the North American game.
A CNN & Variety Town Hall Event: Timothée Chalamet and Matthew McConaughey
Two of Hollywood's most dynamic actors sit down for a candid discussion about their craft and creative process.
A Missed Connection
A photographer (Alex Trumble) reunites with a missed connection (Meggan Kaiser) from his past, only they're on a plane heading to the same wedding — hers.
Dead of Winter
Lost in a blizzard, a grief-stricken loner (Emma Thompson) makes a disturbing discovery when she stops for help at an isolated cabin.
Dinner and a Movie
Jason and Jenny watch 2016's "Central Intelligence."
Double Double Trouble
Reeling from a devastating miscarriage and the collapse of her marriage, Drea (Tami Roman) struggles to rebuild her life, as her identical twin sister (also, Roman) finds love (Colin Lawrence).
Planet Earth: Kingdom
The wild dog story takes an unexpected turn; both lions and hyenas enjoy a baby boom.
The Stars Between Us
A fledgling news reporter (Sarah Drew) crosses paths with a former stranger (Matt Long) she met seven years prior.
Winter Olympic Games
Primetime coverage includes speed skating (Men's and Women's Mass Start), ski mountaineering (Mixed Team Relay heats and final), and hockey (Men's Bronze Medal game).
Have I Got News for You
Comedians Larry Wilmore and Jordan Carlos join the panel.
Love Island All Stars
Season 3 finale: The winning couple is revealed.
48 Hours
When a college student in Milwaukee vanishes after a first date, investigators race to retrace her final movements.