What To Watch Sunday: American Dad! Returns To Fox, Vanished Ends, All Creatures And Seven Kingdoms Finales, And More
On TV this Sunday: "American Dad!" returns to Fox, "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" wraps Season 1, and Kaley Cuoco's "Vanished" ends.
Showtimes for February 22, 2026
Yogi's 65th Anniversary Pic-a-nic
"The Yogi Bear Show" celebrates a big milestone with an all-day marathon that concludes with the 1964 full-length film, "Hey There, It’s Yogi Bear" (at 6 p.m.).
Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony
Italian ballet dancer Roberto Bolle performs, as the final medals are awarded and the Olympic flame is extinguished. (A primetime encore airs at 9 p.m.)
Movies for Grownups Awards
In a pre-taped ceremony originally held January 10, "ER" vets Noah Wyle and George Clooney reunite to present each other with the Best Actor Award; Alan Cumming hosts.
BAFTA Film Awards
"KPop Demon Hunters" singing trio EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami perform; Alan Cumming hosts.
Family Guy
Meg and Lois concoct an elaborate heist to steal the formula for pumpkin spice lattes. Then in a second episode at 9:30 p.m., Peter and the guys become shipwrecked at Fire Island.
Hollywood Squares
Celebrities include David Arquette, Whitney Cummings, Mark Duplass, Tiffany Haddish, Pete Holmes, Triumph the Insult Comic Dog, Leslie Jones, and Thomas Lennon.
The Real Housewives of Potomac
Ashley continues to defend her reaction to Wendy's legal challenges and is later confronted about other moments; Keiarna gives an update on her life with Greg.
When Calls the Heart
Feeling the loss of her playhouse, Rosemary directs a silent film and gets the whole community involved; Lucas finds himself hesitant to open his heart again.
Universal Basic Guys
Mark and Tammy get adventurous on a date night at the Philadelphia Flower Show; Darren and JD prank David.
All Creatures Great and Small
Season 6 finale: An old flame returns to Darrowby; James juggles running the village nativity with a growing to-do list; Tristan realizes he's forgotten something important.
American Dad!
Season 20 premiere: The Smiths are having a pool party! Everyone is coming, including Francine’s sister and Steve’s ex! Wait, is that a dead rat in the pool?
Dark Winds
Leaphorn, Chee, and Manuelito uncover new clues to the missing girl's whereabouts in the wake of a deadly shooting.
History's Greatest Picks With Mike Wolfe
Series premiere: Wolfe dives into the stories behind treasures and artifacts from history; first up, rare wheels and automobilia.
Industry
After a surprising revelation, Yasmin and Henry must decide on their next move; Whitney continues to eye expansion.
Vanished
Limited series finale: After escaping captivity, Alice faces dangerous secrets and shifting loyalties, unsure who to trust as she nears the truth.
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms
Season 1 finale: As Ashford mourns a great loss, Dunk considers his next move... and whether to keep Egg as his squire.
Bar Rescue
Season 10 premiere: Host Jon Taffer guides struggling bars and restaurants through mismanagement, financial crises, personnel conflicts, and personal stakes.