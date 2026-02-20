Casting News: Percy Jackson Adds Ming-Na Wen As Hera, Chelsea Handler's Hulu Comedy, And More

"Percy Jackson and the Olympians" is welcoming some new gods and goddesses — led by a Marvel TV star.

Ming-Na Wen, an alum of "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.," will play the goddess Hera in Season 3 of the Disney+ fantasy series, Variety reports. Hera is the queen of Olympus and wife to Courtney B. Vance's Zeus, and is described as "regal, maternal, and no-nonsense." In addition to playing Melinda May on "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.," Wen's TV credits include "ER," "Stargate Universe," and "The Book of Boba Fett."

Additionally, Jennifer Beals ("The L Word") will join Season 3 of "Percy Jackson" as harvest goddess Demeter, who "will do what she must to prevent the return of her father Kronos," and Hubert Smielecki ("Ransom Canyon") will play the sun god Apollo, who is "the literal golden boy of Olympus and twin brother to the goddess Artemis," played by Dafne Keen. Season 3 of "Percy Jackson" is expected to debut on Disney+ later this year.