Casting News: Percy Jackson Adds Ming-Na Wen As Hera, Chelsea Handler's Hulu Comedy, And More
"Percy Jackson and the Olympians" is welcoming some new gods and goddesses — led by a Marvel TV star.
Ming-Na Wen, an alum of "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.," will play the goddess Hera in Season 3 of the Disney+ fantasy series, Variety reports. Hera is the queen of Olympus and wife to Courtney B. Vance's Zeus, and is described as "regal, maternal, and no-nonsense." In addition to playing Melinda May on "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.," Wen's TV credits include "ER," "Stargate Universe," and "The Book of Boba Fett."
Additionally, Jennifer Beals ("The L Word") will join Season 3 of "Percy Jackson" as harvest goddess Demeter, who "will do what she must to prevent the return of her father Kronos," and Hubert Smielecki ("Ransom Canyon") will play the sun god Apollo, who is "the literal golden boy of Olympus and twin brother to the goddess Artemis," played by Dafne Keen. Season 3 of "Percy Jackson" is expected to debut on Disney+ later this year.
In other casting news...
* Chelsea Handler is set to star in "Townhouse," a comedy series in the works at Hulu, according to Deadline. She'll play a washed-up reality star who "is confronted with the one role she's spent her entire life avoiding: motherhood" when her estranged daughter moves into her crumbling Manhattan townhouse.
* CBS' "Yellowstone" spinoff "Marshals" has tapped country singer Riley Green to guest-star in multiple episodes, Variety reports. He'll play Garrett, a former Navy SEAL who shows up at the ranch hoping to "put the demons of his past to rest."
* Joe Pantoliano ("The Last of Us") has joined the cast of "Power Book III: Raising Kanan" for its upcoming fifth and final season, per Deadline. In a major recurring role, he'll play Pino Bernardi, the head of the Manhattan Mafia.
* Stephanie Hsu ("Everything Everywhere All at Once"), Poppy Liu ("Hacks"), and writer Andrew Law ("The Good Place") will star in Netflix's adult animated comedy "DANG!," TVLine has learned. The show follows a "a brother and sister duo whose fun, messy lives in New York City are interrupted when their worst nightmare comes true: Their high-achieving older sister shows up and wants to hang out with them."
* John Malkovich will star alongside Joel Kinnaman in the Prime Video thriller "Bishop," Deadline reports. Malkovich will play Lincoln Graves, the father of Kinnaman's homicide detective Bishop Graves.