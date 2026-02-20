Bluey Creator's First Adult Animated Comedy Lands Series Order At Hulu

The creator of "Bluey" is doing something a little more grown-up for his next project.

Joe Brumm, who created the smash hit kids' series, will executive-produce "Deano," an adult animated comedy that has landed a series order at Hulu, TVLine has learned. The eight-episode series, which "follows a mischievous 8-year-old boy with a heart of gold, blending a modern family's chaos with biting satire," is Brumm's first foray into adult animation.

The half-hour comedy, which originated as a web series, will be written by Dean Thomas and David Ferrier. The main character Deano "is a spirited cheeky charmer of a boy, whose tough exterior coats a real heart of gold," per the official character description. "He is the most endearing feisty kid you will ever meet and is growing up in a ruthlessly tough neighborhood in a house that should be condemned. He has no concept that the chips are stacked against him and embraces everyone equally, from the local teenage dropouts to the town police chief."

The show also features Deano's friend Kit, "his timid best mate from the wealthy side of town. Kit is blind to Deano's circumstances and is drawn to his friend's energy and fearless worldview. Together, they walk face-first into an unfiltered world that's leaking empathy by the hour; yet somehow, Deano still shines as a beacon of irreverent optimism, a reminder of how good life can feel."

Brumm is best known for creating "Bluey," an animated kids' show about a playful family of dogs that debuted on Australian TV in 2018. It began streaming on Disney+ in 2020 and became a worldwide sensation, drawing massive viewership and earning a Peabody Award in 2024. A "Bluey" feature film is due to hit theaters in 2027.