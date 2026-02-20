Eric Dane, Grey's Anatomy And Euphoria Star, Dead At 53

Eric Dane, who starred in "Grey's Anatomy" and "Euphoria," has died. He was 53.

Dane passed away Thursday, February 19, per a statement from the actor's family obtained by People: "With heavy hearts, we share that Eric Dane passed on Thursday afternoon following a courageous battle with ALS. He spent his final days surrounded by dear friends, his devoted wife, and his two beautiful daughters, Billie and Georgia, who were the center of his world. Throughout his journey with ALS, Eric became a passionate advocate for awareness and research, determined to make a difference for others facing the same fight. He will be deeply missed, and lovingly remembered always. Eric adored his fans and is forever grateful for the outpouring of love and support he's received. The family has asked for privacy as they navigate this impossible time."

Dane went public in April with his ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) diagnosis. Also known as Lou Gehrig's Disease, ALS is a nervous-system disorder that affects the brain and spinal cord and causes loss of muscle control. The fatal disease worsens over time. Per the Mayo Clinic, there is no cure.

In June, during an interview with ABC's Diane Sawyer, he said that his right arm "has completely stopped working... I feel like maybe a couple, few more months, and I won't have my left hand, either. It's sobering."

Dane was best known for playing Dr. Mark "McSteamy" Sloan on "Grey's Anatomy" from 2006 to 2012. (He later returned in 2021 for a single episode.) Dane's other TV work included "Countdown," "The Last Ship," "The Fixer," "Charmed," "Brilliant Minds," and "Gideon's Crossing." He also played Cal in "Euphoria" and began shooting Season 3 of the HBO drama just days after announcing his ALS diagnosis. "Euphoria" is slated to return on April 12.