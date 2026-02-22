Jennifer Aniston's Reaction To Reese Witherspoon's Friends Mistake Was Pure Class
NBC's legendary sitcom "Friends" was no stranger to A-list guest stars. One of its most notable was Reese Witherspoon, who played Jill Green, the youngest sister of Rachel Green (Jennifer Aniston). Witherspoon appeared in two episodes of Season 6, "The One With Rachel's Sister" and "The One Where Chandler Can't Cry" — an experience she later recalled was nerve-racking until Aniston stepped in with reassurance.
Roughly a quarter century since the two actresses first worked together on "Friends," both Aniston and Witherspoon reflected on that experience with Entertainment Tonight. Witherspoon admitted feeling extremely nervous about guest-starring on the sitcom, particularly because it was being filmed in front of a live studio audience. Witherspoon acknowledged messing up during filming, and in her discomfort, she turned to Aniston, who encouraged her through it.
On Aniston's advice, Witherspoon said that her on-screen sister calmed her nerves, explaining that the live studio audience "likes it when you mess up," and that the cast would sometimes do so on purpose to get laughs. Witherspoon initially assumed Aniston was simply being kind, but Aniston insisted she was telling the truth, acknowledging that Witherspoon had been "adorably nervous" during her time on set.
Reese Witherspoon's brief Friends stint left a lasting impression
Witherspoon's arrival as Jill seemed to immediately complicate Rachel's life, particularly as Jill's entitled behavior and impulsive decisions often put the sisters at odds. Viewers were also introduced to the middle Green sister, Amy (Christina Applegate), in two more episodes in Seasons 9 and 10.
While Witherspoon's time on "Friends" was brief, the actress acknowledged in the Entertainment Tonight interview that performing in front of a live studio audience (and navigating that pressure for the first time in her career) left a lasting impression. After filming her two episodes, she told Aniston that she hadn't performed in front of a live audience since. "I thought it was so terrifying," Witherspoon explained, adding, "I would never do it again."
Despite her fears, Witherspoon regrets her decision, revealing that the "Friends" creative team asked her to return — an opportunity she ultimately turned down because her previous experience had been so intimidating. Fortunately, Witherspoon and Aniston would reunite on Apple TV's "The Morning Show."