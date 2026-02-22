Jennifer Aniston's Reaction To Reese Witherspoon's Friends Mistake Was Pure Class

NBC's legendary sitcom "Friends" was no stranger to A-list guest stars. One of its most notable was Reese Witherspoon, who played Jill Green, the youngest sister of Rachel Green (Jennifer Aniston). Witherspoon appeared in two episodes of Season 6, "The One With Rachel's Sister" and "The One Where Chandler Can't Cry" — an experience she later recalled was nerve-racking until Aniston stepped in with reassurance.

Roughly a quarter century since the two actresses first worked together on "Friends," both Aniston and Witherspoon reflected on that experience with Entertainment Tonight. Witherspoon admitted feeling extremely nervous about guest-starring on the sitcom, particularly because it was being filmed in front of a live studio audience. Witherspoon acknowledged messing up during filming, and in her discomfort, she turned to Aniston, who encouraged her through it.

On Aniston's advice, Witherspoon said that her on-screen sister calmed her nerves, explaining that the live studio audience "likes it when you mess up," and that the cast would sometimes do so on purpose to get laughs. Witherspoon initially assumed Aniston was simply being kind, but Aniston insisted she was telling the truth, acknowledging that Witherspoon had been "adorably nervous" during her time on set.