5 Best Real Housewives Friendships Of All Time

Though the best "Real Housewives" storylines stem from hellish dinner parties and sprinter van fiascos, the backbone of the series has always been real, solid friendships between the ladies — and it's time we celebrate them!

Sure, we tune in for tea, gossip, and mess, but we also love to see our favorite Bravolebrities bond with each other through the ups and downs of reality TV stardom. But which duos take Heather Dubrow's name party cake? Below, we're rounding up the five best "Real Housewives" friendships of all time.

The following friendships come from a variety of series within the franchise, and some include wives who are no longer cast members — but all are iconic duos. Though we aren't necessarily saying these are the friendships we want to emulate in our own lives — some are mischievous as hell! — they are the pairs that make us laugh, cry, and repeatedly binge Bravo.

Once you've scrolled through the list below, hit the comments with your thoughts: Which "Real Housewives" friendships are the very best? Which are the worst?