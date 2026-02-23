What To Watch Monday: CIA Premiere, FBI Wedding, Paradise And The Voice Return, And More
On TV this Monday: "CIA" premieres on CBS, "FBI" heads to the altar, and "Paradise" and "The Voice" return for new seasons.
Showtimes for February 23, 2026
The CEO Club
Series premiere: The reality show follows Serena Williams, Thalia, Dee Hilfiger, Loren Ridinger, Winnie Harlow, Hannah Bronfman, and Isabela Grutman, and highlights their individual journeys, collective camaraderie, and the power of women supporting women.
Hidden Assets
Season 3 finale: Pearse diverts the truck, but the police seize the drugs as they're unloaded; Niamh admits Tar Le used KYV to remove waste, but denies knowledge of the drug smuggling.
My Life Is Murder
Season 5 finale: Alexa races to solve the case amid continuing mayhem on the island; she soon realizes the killer has been close by all along and that she might be the next target.
Paradise
Season 2 premiere: Xavier battles the elements and other threats as he searches for his wife; Annie's life after The Day is revealed — as well as her encounter with a traveling group of survivors.
American Idol
For the first time, Hollywood Week heads to Music City as hopefuls take the stage for a make-or-break performance and face the biggest Hollywood Week cut ever.
Below Deck Down Under
A crew shakeup fuels Jenna's jealousy and distracts Chef Ben in the kitchen; a string of missteps leaves Daisy and Jason scrambling to regain control.
Extracted
As hunger takes its toll, a high-pressure food trial requires pivotal choices; at HQ, a hidden power card results in cutthroat decisions that leave two survivalists at a disadvantage.
The Neighborhood
Calvin secretly coaches Dave during a big job interview; Marty plans his proposal; Malcolm's secret romance hits the tabloids.
Wild Cards
When a bodybuilding champion is crushed under his own weights, Max and Ellis dive into the world of muscle, sweat, and protein shakes.
DMV
Colette goes on a date with Ceci's cousin (Eddie Ramos); Barb finds out about Greg's lawsuit against the DMV; Vic helps Noa deal with rude customer Brent.
The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins
In Episode 2, Tobin spends the day with Monica and uncovers the truth about Reggie's famous food poisoning game; Reggie struggles to apologize to Brina. (An encore of the series premiere airs at 8 p.m.)
FBI
When Special Agent Nina Chase's undercover operation goes sideways, the team tries to flip their only witness to help them hunt down a rip crew at a cartel wedding; Nina and Scola realize they are ready to tie the knot.
Memory of a Killer
While on a hit, Angelo remembers a pivotal moment in his life when he learned his brother had Alzheimer's and was forced to make a life-changing decision.
The Voice
Season 29 premiere: Auditions kick off in front of coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Adam Levine.
CIA
Series premiere: An "FBI" universe expansion, the crime drama follows a rule-breaking CIA case officer (Tom Ellis) and a by-the-book FBI agent (Nick Gehlfuss) who are forced to work together out of the CIA's New York station to investigate threats on U.S. soil.
The Rookie
Nolan and Garza lead a high-stakes operation that quickly goes south; Lucy and Tim navigate their relationship when an unexpected visitor shows up; the team conducts a citywide search for a suspect.