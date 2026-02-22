Quotes Of The Week: Shrinking, The Pitt, Will Trent, Simpsons, And More
The 2026 Winter Olympic Games may be winding down, but TVLine has a few more kudos to hand out in our latest Quotes of the Week column.
In our list below — which rounds up the best sound bites of the past seven days — you'll find a dozen shows represented, including "Family Guy," "Will Trent," "School Spirits," "Summer House," "Reality Check: Inside America's Next Top Model," "The Traitors," and "Best Medicine."
Also featured in this week's roundup: Alysa Liu celebrates Olympic gold, "The Simpsons" pokes fun at "The Pitt," and Stephen Colbert is quiet quitting ahead of his final episode in May. Plus, we've got a double dose of "Shrinking," "The Pitt," and "American Idol."
Scroll through the list below to see all of our picks for the week, then hit the comments and tell us if we missed any of your faves! (With contributions from Nick Caruso, Rebecca Luther, Dave Nemetz, Kimberly Roots, Ryan Schwartz, and Andy Swift.)
SHRINKING
"I'm obsessed! I think I'm gonna mess with Dad and say I want [a baby] now."
"Get knocked up by one of our sons, I'll give you fifty grand."
"You just offered to pay a teenager for sex."
"Yeah, and?"
Liz (Christa Miller) wants to be a grandmother so badly that she makes Alice (Lukita Maxwell) a strange and very illegal offer
SHRINKING (Bonus Quote!)
"I think you're so smart and inspiring, Paul. And I guess I just wanted to say I'm really grateful and I love you, and you don't have to say it back, though I'll forever judge you if you don't."
"I love you."
"I'm gonna tell everyone you said that."
"No one's gonna f**king believe you."
Liz (Christa Miller) and Paul (Harrison Ford) share a sweet back-and-forth after she finally gives him the perfect rock
THE SIMPSONS
"Your pup is going to be just fine."
"Oh, thank God."
"If you'll excuse me, I have to go to a quiet room and cry because of what you did."
The Simpsons pokes fun at the emotional Dr. Robby on "The Pitt" — and yes, Noah Wyle provided the voice
FAMILY GUY
"Welcome to Quahog's first recreational dispensary. Now, as you all know, I was against this. I fought it tooth. Maybe I should have also fought it nail. But that time is gone."
Ironically, this is an extremely stoner thought for Mayor West (Sam Elliott) to have
AMERICAN IDOL
"Sometimes the growl was needed, and sometimes you didn't have to have the growl. You're right in the middle of telling a story, and you're going [growls], and I'm going, 'OK, that was a hemorrhoid.' ... I guess I can't use that one."
No one was expecting this sharp pivot during Lionel Richie's critique of a contestant's audition — least of all Luke Bryan, as seen by his reaction here
AMERICAN IDOL (Bonus Quote!)
"My dad actually had to explain to me that I wasn't going to marry him because Adam Lambert likes boys... so then I became an ally!"
Clare Mairead didn't make it to Hollywood Week, but she still won us over with this wholesome anecdote about her favorite "American Idol" alum
SCHOOL SPIRITS
"We don't know anything about this guy. He could be a psychopath, or a pervert, or someone who, like, I don't know, has birds for pets."
Leave it to Charlie (Nick Pugliese) to come up with the most rational concerns in a time of crisis
SUMMER HOUSE
"Wait, look at this guy. He's so cute."
"Where? A cute boy?"
"No, I was talking about the bird."
Ciara and Bailey illustrate the duality of woman
REALITY CHECK: INSIDE AMERICA'S NEXT TOP MODEL
"I actually ended up buying this really cute little ice cream shop called The Pink Pelican. We travel the world and have ice cream. That's my life now."
"You and Tyra have an ice cream shop."
"I know! What the f***? She copied me, OK? I had the ice cream shop first."
After everything that came to light about Tyra Banks during this documentary, we'd honestly believe that she took inspiration from Whitney Thompson's business venture
WINTER OLYMPIC GAMES
"That's what I'm f**king talking about!"
Team USA figure skater Alysa Liu shouts in uncensored celebration after vaulting into first place
WINTER OLYMPIC GAMES (Bonus Quote!)
"I just had the first sips of my first espresso martini ever, and we're feeling a little bit, you know, tipsy!"
In celebrating her gold-medal win in the women's slalom, skier Mikaela Shiffrin is all of us
THE PITT
"S.W.A.T., really?"
"I suck at golf."
Abbot (Shawn Hatosy) justifies his "extracurricular activities" to Al-Hashimi (Sepideh Moafi)
THE PITT (Bonus Quote!)
"What is your problem?"
Can you tell Santos (Isa Briones) has never been around crying babies much before?
WILL TRENT
"You really are God's perfect, stupid little creature."
Faith (Iantha Richardson) has no patience for Paul Campano
THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT
"'Matlock': Watch it or don't watch it. I leave in May."
Colbert has no effs left to give
BEST MEDICINE
"I think you guys should make out."
[In unison] "Liam!"
Liam (Josh Hoon Lee) is just saying what everyone's thinking re: Martin (Josh Charles) and Louisa (Abigail Spencer)
THE TRAITORS
"Don't say sorry, Johnny. When you put up your card, don't f**king say sorry. I don't want to hear it."
Natalie torches her supposed friend Johnny for helping to vote her out