Mistletoe Murders Renewed For Season 3 At Hallmark — Find Out When It Premieres

We'll be seeing more "Mistletoe Murders" this holiday season on Hallmark. (How festive!)

Hallmark has renewed the cozy Christmas mystery starring Sarah Drew for Season 3, TVLine has learned, with filming set to begin later this year. Season 3 is expected to debut during Hallmark's annual "Countdown to Christmas" event this year.

Drew stars as Emily Lane, the owner of a quaint Christmas store who has a mysterious past. Along with local police detective Sam Wilner (played by Peter Mooney), she investigates murders in the tourist town of Fletcher's Grove.

"I could not be more thrilled to be returning to Fletcher's Grove for Season 3 of 'Mistletoe Murders,'" Drew tells People. "As I've said in numerous interviews, this is my favorite job I've ever had. I can't wait to tell more stories about Emily and Sam. I can't wait to resolve that giant cliffhanger, and I can't wait to be back on set with my beloved community in Toronto." (Season 2 ended with Emily coming face-to-face with her hacker ex Aaron, played by Aaron Ashmore.)

"'Mistletoe Murders' embodies so many of the elements viewers turn to Hallmark for: romance, community and Christmas wrapped within a cozy mystery," Hallmark head of programming Michelle Vicary added in a statement. "Over two seasons, viewer response to this series has been overwhelmingly positive and we cannot wait to bring them back to Fletcher's Grove and to continue to reveal the backstory that has made Emily Lane one of the most enigmatic characters on television."

Debuting in 2024 with a six-episode freshman season, "Mistletoe Murders" returned for Season 2 this past November. It airs on Hallmark Channel and streams on Hallmark+.