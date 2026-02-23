A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms Season 1 Finale: Are Dunk And Egg Done For Good? Plus, Grade It!

Forget all the talk of dragons: Wanna know how to tell "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" is a fantasy series? Dunk is still standing in the season finale despite the many awful hits he incurred during the bloodbath of last week's episode.

So how does our mangled hedge knight move on after his pyrrhic win in the trial by combat? And what about his pint-sized, cueball-headed, wannabe squire? Read on for the highlights of Episode 6, "The Morrow."

"Alone Together" by Kenny Dorham playing on the soundtrack as Lyonel and his maester observe a near-insensate Dunk. Lyonel pulls out a flask of spirits and asks Dunk if he wants to join him on his travels, but the healer has news that curtails those plans: Dunk is dying.

"His wounds, they have mortified. It's beyond my abilities," the maester says. Baratheon shoos him away and offers his sage medical advice, instead: "It's fine. You're fine." He then invites the hedge knight to come with him to Storm's End, but Dunk turns it down. "All I do is bring pain and suffering to those around me," he reasons. When Lyonel casually notes that Baelor's death is no great loss, Dunk takes umbrage, saying Baelor fought and died for him — and that makes Lyonel mad. Though he and the others put their lives on the line, he reasons, the prince "fought for you against men sworn to protect him. He risked nothing! And the gods don't favor a fraud." Then Baratheon once more invites him to consider leave with him: "The caravan departs after the roast."