TVLine's Performer Of The Week: Ken Leung

THE PERFORMER | Ken Leung

THE SHOW | "Industry"

THE EPISODE | "Dear Henry" (February 15, 2026)

THE PERFORMANCE | Harper and Eric's short-only fund had been working hard to expose the deceptions and illegalities of Tender's payment processor-turned-banking corp. So what better time than now to pull the rug out from under Eric when he's on the brink of massive financial success?

A random text changed everything for Ken Leung's character when he received a sexually explicit video (recorded without his knowledge) of him and a prostitute, along with a photo of the girl's passport — she was born in 2011, making her well below the legal age of consent. The look on the actor's face said it all: shock, regret, fear. His eyes grew wide. His mouth was agape. His breathing, erratic. And we, the viewers, were just as gobsmacked as he was.

It was later revealed that Tender head Whitney Halberstram had hired Hayley from an escort agency and tasked her with securing damning evidence on powerful people in the biz. Despite the potential of his life completely unraveling (and the threat of jail time), Eric kept up appearances live on CNN to debate Whitney to his face and continue SternTao's call for a new Tender audit. It was Eric as we always knew him: confident and at the top of his game, extortion be damned.

But Leung wasn't finished there. His (and Eric's) swan song happened at the end of the episode, when Eric ultimately revealed, with a broken voice, that he was turning over his entire stake in SternTao over to his protégé Harper. As she struggled to understand what was happening, Leung's body language weakened as Eric tried to explain his position without admitting the reason behind it. He didn't dare meet Harper's gaze, allowing us to see inside the character's shame and embarrassment. "I don't want you to remember me that way," he uttered. And when Harper fired back that she would "always remember you like this," Leung fought back tears, resigned in defeat.

As the credits rolled, Eric strolled away from camera, down a random road and into the unknown. If this is the last we ever see of Leung on "Industry," here's how we'll remember him: as a compelling craftsman who delivered heaps of fire and friction as an ethically questionable financier. In the end, the actor was exactly what Eric always strived to be: relentless.

