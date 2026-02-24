Mayim Bialik Was 'Afraid' To Film A Very Important Big Bang Theory Scene

No matter who you are, walking down the aisle in front of friends and family is a momentous occasion. But even if it's one of the happiest days of your life, it's not uncommon for doubts and anxieties to creep in. Sometimes, even actors go through the same nerve-wracking rigmarole ... even if they're only pretending to get married. That was the case for Mayim Bialik — who played Amy Farrah Fowler on the popular sitcom "The Big Bang Theory" — during the long-awaited Season 11 finale, "The Bow Tie Asymmetry."

In remembering the wedding-centric episode, Bialik wrote an extensive Grok Nation post on the subject in 2018, where she expressed her anxieties in filming Amy and Sheldon's (Jim Parsons) nuptials. "I had so many expectations and I wanted to have none, but I couldn't help it," the star recalled. "Would we go through with it? Would something go wrong? Would there be a cliffhanger? Who was playing all of my family?!" Having been previously divorced herself, Bialik had some complicated thoughts on being fictionally wed on television after her own experience.

"It is emotional to tell someone you love them even when you're acting," she added. "The first time I read those lines, I got emotional for real." Although Bialik knew that her job was to "embody this character and to feel what she feels," the scariest part for her was reliving the vows. Still, she was able to endure, especially after learning who she would be working with.