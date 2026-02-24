Why Blake Lively Nearly Passed On Her Career-Making Gossip Girl Role

Blake Lively almost passed on playing Serena van der Woodsen on The CW's "Gossip Girl" because she wanted to go to college instead. She'd pretty much given up on acting by the time series creators Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage offered her the lead role on their iconic show.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, the actor explained, "I said, 'No, I want to go to college. Thank you, though.' Then they said, 'Okay, you can go to Columbia [University] one day a week. After the first year [of the show], it'll quiet down. Your life will go back to normal and you can start going to school. We can't put it in writing, but we promise you can go.'" She continued, "So that's why I said, 'Okay. You know what? I'll do this.'"

As we know today, the teen show blew up, became an obsession among millennials, and turned Lively into a bona fide bombshell around the world.