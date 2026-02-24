John Williams Composed Music For One Of The Best Sci-Fi Shows Of The '60s

The 1960s saw a whole host of hugely successful sci-fi series. "Star Trek" went on to amass one of the most dedicated fan followings of any major franchise. "Doctor Who" eventually became the longest running sci-fi TV series in history. But what many fans might have missed, is that one series from the '60s landed Hollywood's biggest composer to pen its theme tune — twice over.

John Williams is known for his work such as 1977's "Star Wars," 1978's "Superman," the "Indiana Jones" franchise, "Jurassic Park," "Jaws," and many more. However, before he worked with George Lucas and Steven Spielberg, Williams got his start composing for smaller films and television. In 1965, he wrote the theme for "Lost in Space."

Running from 1965 to1968, Irwin Allen's "Lost in Space" followed the adventures of the Robinsons, a family of astronauts on a daring mission to an Earth-like planet orbiting Alpha Centauri. However, when their ship is thrown off course, they end up stranded in the void, encountering strange alien worlds and lifeforms. Williams (credited on the show as "Johnny Williams") wrote the theme that was used across the series' first two seasons and later composed a faster-paced theme for the series' third and final season.