5 Underrated Apple TV Miniseries Every Subscriber Has To Watch

Slowly but surely, Apple TV (which recently lost its plus) has assembled an impressive collection of long-running and award-winning shows that make it a worthy competitor to other streaming giants like Netflix and Prime Video. As a result, we've been blessed with shows that are either continuing to thrive or are even returning after a lengthy hiatus, such as "Severance" and "Slow Horses" (which will eventually be in its seventh season). Sometimes, though, you need a show you just want to dive in and out of. A one-and-done watch that has no sign of returning for a second, third, or fifth season that you'll eventually find yourself losing track of. That's why we've compiled a top-tier collection of shows that only require a few hours of your time.

From tense whodunits to World War II dramas that got Steven Spielberg's approval, we've banded together a great batch of television shows that are absolutely worth your limited time. For anyone who gets annoyed at television recommendations that are along the lines of, "Honestly, it gets better in the second season," worry not. All of these shows are great from start to swift finish.