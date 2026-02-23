Wednesday Season 3 Shake-Up: Winona Ryder In, [Spoiler] Out!

"Wednesday" is staging a "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" reunion: Winona Ryder will recur in Season 3 of Tim Burton's Netflix drama opposite Jenna Ortega.

She is one of five new additions announced as production gets underway: Chris Sarandon ("The Princess Bride"), Noah Taylor ("Peaky Blinders"), Oscar Morgan ("A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms"), and Kennedy Moyer ("Task") have also joined the upcoming season. Character specifics are being kept under wraps, with Netflix teasing only that "a new wave of insidious interlopers will be darkening the doors of Nevermore Academy."

They all join previously announced franchise newcomer Eva Green ("Penny Dreadful"), who will co-star as Ophelia, the long-lost sister of Catherine Zeta-Jones' Morticia Addams. Additionally, Deadline reports that Joanna Lumley — who appeared in four Season 2 episodes as Granmama Hester Frump — has been promoted to series regular for Season 3.

Meanwhile, with the snap of a finger, another Nevermore student disappears into the shadows: The outlet also reports that Season 2 addition Noah B. Taylor, who played Bruno Yuson, will not return — not to be confused with new Season 3 cast member Noah Taylor.

"It's our dark delight to fling open Nevermore Academy's gates once more as we begin production on Season 3," series creators Al Gough and Miles Millar said in a joint statement. "We thank our invincible cast and crew for their continued commitment to doom and gloom. To the fans, we appreciate your patience and ravenous online commentary — your twisted theories have inspired nightmares. This season we welcome new students, new teachers, and excavate some long-rotting Addams Family secrets. Don't say you weren't warned."

Added Burton: "I'm so excited to be back for Season 3 and it's great to be reunited with all of the original cast. The addition of some dear friends and past collaborators of mine — Winona, Eva, Chris, Noah — makes this season extra special. I feel very lucky."

"Wednesday" Season 2 wrapped on September 3, 2025; you can read our spoiler-filled finale post mortem here. A premiere date for Season 3 has not yet been announced; watch the Season 3 cast reveal below.