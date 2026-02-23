5 Reasons Why 30 Rock Fans Need To Check Out NBC's The Fall And Rise Of Reggie Dinkins

B+

It's been more than a decade since "30 Rock" went off the air, leaving a vast void in the TV comedy landscape that's left us more depressed than Jenna Maroney without a microphone and an adoring audience. But now, thankfully, there's hope.

"30 Rock" veteran Tracy Morgan is back with a new NBC sitcom, "The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins," premiering this Monday, February 23 at 8 pm. And die-hard "30 Rock" fanatics — like me — will find a lot to love about the show right away. (I've seen the first three episodes, for the record.)

Morgan stars as Reggie Dinkins, a disgraced former football star who is eyeing a comeback in the public eye. So he hires acclaimed documentary filmmaker Arthur Tobin (played by Daniel Radcliffe) to follow him around and film a glowing documentary about him to rebuild his image. Reggie's ex-wife Monica (played by "Living Single" alum Erika Alexander) still tries to keep him in line as his business manager, and his pal Rusty (played by "SNL" veteran Bobby Moynihan) is still riding the last remaining shreds of Reggie's coattails.

If you're a "30 Rock" fan — and why wouldn't you be? You have two ears and a heart, don't you? — we've got five reasons for you to add "Reggie Dinkins" to your watchlist. (In between "30 Rock" rewatches, of course.)